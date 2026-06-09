Hinds County Launches First Countywide Brivo Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing Initiative

Hinds County, Mississippi, has launched what officials describe as the first countywide public safety technology initiative in the United States built on Brivo Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing.



Announced June 5 at the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center in Jackson, the Hinds County Safety Camera Initiative brings together government agencies, educational institutions, churches, businesses and neighborhood organizations in a community-supported public safety program.



The initiative uses security cameras equipped with Brivo Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing technology, which gives emergency communications center personnel immediate access to view footage from pre-designated, shareable cameras near an emergency. That real-time access enables dispatchers to better assess incidents and relay critical information to first responders.

Countywide deployment of 911 camera sharing

The system has already helped deter illegal dumping in some areas of the county and aided law enforcement investigations, according to officials.



Robert Graham, president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, said the program is designed to deliver measurable outcomes for residents and safeguard officers. “This is also a way to assist law enforcement with criminal investigations,” Graham said.



During the initiative’s initial phase, 72 Brivo Eagle Eye solar-powered security camera cabinets have been installed throughout Hinds County. The deployment includes locations in the city of Jackson, the town of Terry, eight neighborhood homeowners associations, one church and areas around Jackson State University and Jackson Public Schools.



The initiative is intended to improve crime deterrence, officer safety, student safety, emergency response and incident investigations. Additional goals include reducing illegal dumping, improving neighborhood cleanliness and increasing neighborhood pride and confidence.