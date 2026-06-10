IQSIGHT Names Ted Wilkinson Vice President of Sales for North America

Ted Wilkinson brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology and physical security industries, including expertise in channel development, key account strategy and go-to-market execution.

IQSIGHT, formerly Bosch Video Systems, has appointed Ted Wilkinson as vice president of sales, North America.

In the role, Wilkinson will be responsible for accelerating sales growth, executing regional go-to-market strategy and strengthening engagement with the company’s channel partners and customers, according to an announcement.

“Ted brings the right combination of industry insight and execution expertise to lead our North American team and align the regional sales efforts with our broader global strategy,” said Sam Ward, chief commercial officer, global sales, IQSIGHT. “He is committed to cultivating loyalty with our channel partners and customers by empowering the sales team to meet market needs and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Wilkinson brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology and physical security sectors. According to IQSIGHT, he has developed key account and channel strategies, scalable go-to-market models and initiatives designed to strengthen customer and partner relationships. The company also cited his experience leading teams and expanding market presence.

“IQSIGHT’s core strengths in visual intelligence and delivering high-quality, reliable solutions create an excellent foundation for growth,” Wilkinson said. “I look forward to working with the passionate and committed team in North America to deliver an exceptional customer experience providing technologies that help organizations reduce risk, improve safety, and keep operations running smoothly.”