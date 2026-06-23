AI Camera Network Expands Wildfire Detection Across California

Axis Communications announced its ongoing collaboration with the University of California San Diego's ALERTCalifornia program, a statewide initiative that uses AI, real-time intelligence and a network of more than 1,200 cameras to support wildfire detection and emergency response efforts across California.

According to Axis, ALERTCalifornia combines AI, advanced sensors and camera technology to help emergency managers identify emerging wildfire activity and provide public safety agencies with information to assess conditions and respond to incidents. The program continues to expand coverage throughout California as agencies seek greater visibility into wildfire-prone and remote areas.

In 2025, ALERTCalifornia supported response efforts for approximately 3,600 wildfire incidents.

The program operates in collaboration with CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, local and state agencies, utilities, businesses and technology partners. ALERTCalifornia streams real-time visual intelligence that allows agencies to detect smoke and support fire response efforts. The network integrates AI and advanced camera systems to provide continuous situational awareness across California. Axis said its camera technology supports the monitoring network by alerting emergency personnel when potential fire activity is detected.

“Over the past two decades, we've not only seen an increasing number of fires, but a significant increase in the size of those fires,” said Dr. Neal Driscoll, director of ALERTCalifornia and professor of geology and geophysics at the University of California San Diego. “The success of the ALERTCalifornia program is in the fires you never hear about. Deploying Axis cameras and other sensor technologies greatly improves our odds of containment and suppression.”

Working with Professional Telecommunications Services, ALERTCalifornia and Axis Communications have deployed more than 1,200 cameras at fire lookout towers, infrastructure sites and observation locations throughout the state.

“We use ALERTCalifornia in all 21 of our Emergency Command Centers,” said Phillip SeLegue, Intel Program Staff Chief at CAL FIRE. “In 2025, the system alerted us to 3,600 fires. Over 50% of the time, we received alerts before any 9-1-1 reports came in. That means we no longer have to wait for a human to identify potential fire activity. The cameras we have in place can detect early warning signs and send an alert immediately.”

According to the organizations, the platform enables emergency responders to verify potential threats, deploy resources and make operational decisions as incidents develop.

In addition to wildfire detection, ALERTCalifornia supports storm and flood monitoring, debris-flow assessment and environmental observation. Agencies use imagery from the system to monitor vegetation, evaluate risk and assess changing conditions across the state.

The ALERTCalifornia website also provides public access to live camera feeds, allowing residents, researchers, pilots, outdoor enthusiasts and community members to view conditions throughout California.

“UC San Diego's ALERTCalifornia has become a model for how researchers, public agencies and industry partners can work together to address complex public safety challenges,” said Joe Morgan, Segment Development Manager, Critical Infrastructure, Axis Communications. “We're proud to support the ALERTCalifornia team and its mission by providing technology that helps deliver timely, reliable visual information to emergency responders and communities across California. Together, we're helping strengthen situational awareness not only for wildfire detection, but also for broader environmental monitoring and resilience efforts.”