SoFi Stadium Unifies Security Operations With Genetec Security Center

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park have unified their physical security operations using the Genetec Security Center platform.

Home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located within the Hollywood Park development. The venue also hosted eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To support large-scale events, the organization standardized on Security Center to unify video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and other physical security systems across the 3.1 million-square-foot stadium and the surrounding 300-acre campus.

Managing security at scale

According to Genetec, operators manage more than 3,000 cameras, 700 readers and numerous other systems and sensors from three security control rooms. The platform is intended to help maintain situational awareness while streamlining day-to-day operations.

“Genetec Security Center has improved our response time efficiency by giving us all the information we need in one platform. We’re able to understand what’s happening and make decisions quickly,” said Nick Bermensolo, vice president of security and safety at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Genetec said the deployment also supports collaboration between the organization’s IT and security teams. The IT team operates a platform that runs on an isolated network and connects to centralized servers. During major events, IT staff monitor system performance from the Network Operations Center while the security team manages daily operations.

“The Genetec team doesn’t just understand physical security systems, but IT systems too. With their help, we’ve been able to deploy a reliable and high-performing security platform at scale,” said Paul Maldonado, vice president of IT infrastructure and operations at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

According to Genetec, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park plan to further expand their use of Security Center by exploring AI-based tools and additional automation while using the platform to support evolving cybersecurity and network requirements.

“Genetec has really helped us establish a technology standard. Security Center is reliable and cybersecure, integrates well with our network, and reduces overhead for both IT and security. That’s the type of technology we want to continue implementing across our business,” Maldonado said.

Genetec has published additional details about the deployment, along with a short video, on its website.