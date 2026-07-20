Wowza Debuts AI-Powered Video Intelligence Framework That Turns Live Video into Actionable Operational Intelligence

Organizations have invested billions of dollars in video surveillance infrastructure, yet the overwhelming majority of that footage is never viewed or acted upon in real time. Wowza believes it has a solution.

The Denver-based streaming technology provider has announced the general availability of its Video Intelligence Framework (VIF), a new intelligence layer built directly into Wowza Streaming Engine that continuously analyzes live video streams, detects events of interest, and automatically initiates responses through alerts, annotations and integrated workflows.

The launch also marks a significant expansion of Wowza's artificial intelligence strategy through a partnership with NVIDIA. By integrating NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector (SVD) into VIF, organizations can identify AI-generated or manipulated video in real time, helping ensure the authenticity of live video feeds while supporting compliance, data sovereignty and enterprise security requirements.

Together, the two announcements position VIF as more than another AI analytics platform. Instead, Wowza is targeting organizations looking to extract greater operational value from existing camera networks while maintaining complete control over where AI models run, how data is stored and how video intelligence is deployed.

Turning Existing Cameras into Intelligent Sensors

With more than one billion cameras deployed globally—and industry estimates suggesting that more than 99% of recorded footage is never watched—many organizations struggle to derive meaningful operational intelligence from their video investments.