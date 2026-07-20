Wowza Debuts AI-Powered Video Intelligence Framework That Turns Live Video into Actionable Operational Intelligence
Key Highlights
- VIF analyzes live video streams in real time, detecting events and triggering automated workflows to improve security and operational efficiency.
- Supports flexible deployment options including on-premises, edge, private cloud, and hybrid setups, ensuring data sovereignty and security compliance.
- Integrates NVIDIA’s Synthetic Video Detector to verify video authenticity, combating deepfakes and synthetic media threats.
- Enables organizations to deploy custom AI models or third-party solutions, maintaining full control over data and AI processing infrastructure.
- Designed as a development platform, VIF allows integration with various enterprise systems like VMS, PSIM, ERP, CRM, and IoT platforms for comprehensive operational insights.
Organizations have invested billions of dollars in video surveillance infrastructure, yet the overwhelming majority of that footage is never viewed or acted upon in real time. Wowza believes it has a solution.
The Denver-based streaming technology provider has announced the general availability of its Video Intelligence Framework (VIF), a new intelligence layer built directly into Wowza Streaming Engine that continuously analyzes live video streams, detects events of interest, and automatically initiates responses through alerts, annotations and integrated workflows.
The launch also marks a significant expansion of Wowza's artificial intelligence strategy through a partnership with NVIDIA. By integrating NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector (SVD) into VIF, organizations can identify AI-generated or manipulated video in real time, helping ensure the authenticity of live video feeds while supporting compliance, data sovereignty and enterprise security requirements.
Together, the two announcements position VIF as more than another AI analytics platform. Instead, Wowza is targeting organizations looking to extract greater operational value from existing camera networks while maintaining complete control over where AI models run, how data is stored and how video intelligence is deployed.
Turning Existing Cameras into Intelligent Sensors
With more than one billion cameras deployed globally—and industry estimates suggesting that more than 99% of recorded footage is never watched—many organizations struggle to derive meaningful operational intelligence from their video investments.
Wowza says VIF changes that equation by transforming cameras from passive recording devices into intelligent sensors capable of detecting events, generating alerts, annotating live video and automatically triggering downstream workflows.
Rather than relying on operators to continuously monitor video walls, VIF analyzes live streams in real time and delivers actionable intelligence directly into operational systems, enabling organizations to improve security, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making.
The platform is embedded directly within Wowza Streaming Engine, allowing organizations to deploy their own AI models or third-party models while keeping video, metadata and AI processing entirely within their own infrastructure.
AI Deployment Without Surrendering Control
One of the framework's distinguishing characteristics is deployment flexibility.
Unlike cloud-only AI services that require video to be transmitted to external platforms for processing, VIF supports deployments on premises, at the network edge, in private cloud environments, air-gapped facilities or hybrid architectures.
This approach enables organizations to:
- Maintain complete ownership of video, metadata and AI outputs.
- Reduce or eliminate recurring cloud inference and token costs.
- Continue AI processing without Internet connectivity.
- Leverage existing servers, GPUs and edge infrastructure.
- Deploy new AI models without replacing the underlying platform.
The company says this architecture is particularly attractive for organizations operating under strict security, compliance or regulatory requirements—including government agencies, defense organizations, healthcare providers, financial institutions, utilities and critical infrastructure operators.
NVIDIA Partnership Adds Video Authenticity Verification
A notable addition to the platform is native integration with NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector, allowing organizations to determine whether live video has been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence.
As concerns continue to grow over deepfakes and synthetic media, the capability provides another layer of trust for organizations relying on live video during investigations, emergency response and operational decision-making.
Integrated into Wowza's Video Compliance offering, the authenticity detection capability can be deployed wherever customers choose—including on-premises environments where sensitive video never leaves organizational control.
Designed for Integration
Beyond security operations, VIF is intended to serve as a development platform for systems integrators, software developers and technology partners.
Built on the same APIs, SDKs and extension framework already available within Wowza Streaming Engine, the platform enables developers to embed AI-powered video intelligence into custom applications and operational workflows.
Potential integrations include:
- Video management systems (VMS)
- Physical security information management (PSIM) platforms
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems
- Customer relationship management (CRM) applications
- IoT platforms
- Automated business workflow engines
Rather than locking users into predefined AI capabilities, VIF remains model-agnostic, allowing organizations to deploy Wowza's production-ready AI models, proprietary models developed in-house or third-party offerings such as NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector.
Production Models Available at Launch
The Video Intelligence Framework is generally available beginning July 20, 2026.
Initial production-grade AI models include an RF-DETR object detection model and CLIP-based scene analysis, with NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector available for organizations operating supported NVIDIA AI infrastructure.
Wowza plans to demonstrate the platform through customer briefings focused on physical security, public safety, transportation and industrial operations.
Executive Perspective
"Our vision has always been that video will become the primary source of data for understanding the world," said Krish Kumar, CEO of Wowza. "Instead of simply transporting and storing video, VIF enables organizations to understand it, take action on it, and turn every live stream into a source of real-time operational intelligence."
Kumar added that the integration of NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector extends the platform with enterprise-scale video authenticity and compliance capabilities while allowing customers to maintain complete control over sensitive data and AI infrastructure.