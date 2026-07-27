Videoloft Adds Direct Integration for Hanwha Vision Cameras and Recorders

Videoloft's new direct integration connects Hanwha Vision cameras and recorders to its cloud video surveillance platform without requiring ONVIF.

Videoloft has expanded its cloud video surveillance platform with a new direct integration for Hanwha Vision devices, enabling businesses and security integrators to connect compatible cameras and recorders without relying on ONVIF.

The integration supports Hanwha cameras, NVRs and DVRs, including equipment previously sold under the Hanwha Techwin, Samsung Techwin and Wisenet brands. Developed specifically for Hanwha equipment, the integration provides a direct connection to the Videoloft platform.

Once connected, Hanwha cameras can be viewed and managed alongside cameras from other supported manufacturers through a single Videoloft account. According to the company, this allows organizations with multiple sites or mixed camera brands to manage video from one platform instead of maintaining separate systems for different locations or equipment.

James West, CEO and co-founder of Videoloft, said customer demand drove the development of the integration. "Demand for Hanwha support has grown as more customers and security integrators move away from Hikvision and Dahua systems. We developed this direct integration in response, giving them a dependable way to connect Hanwha cameras and recorders to Videoloft without relying on ONVIF."

Videoloft said the launch aligns with its broader approach to cloud migration by allowing organizations to modernize their video surveillance systems without replacing functioning cameras or adopting a closed hardware ecosystem.

The Hanwha direct integration is available now.