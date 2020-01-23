ISS appoints Daniel Marino as Chief Operating Officer

ISS (Intelligent Security Systems) recently announced that Daniel Mariño has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer for the Americas.

Woodbridge, NJ (January 23, 2020) – ISS - Intelligent Security Systems, a leading provider of intelligent VMS and native analytics globally, announced that Daniel Mariño has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer for the Americas effective immediately. Mariño, who has been with ISS for over seven years, formerly held the position of VP Latin America & Caribbean at ISS, and has been rewarded with a new role as COO as the result of his success in the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

“Daniel’s ability to effectively implement new processes across our operations in the Latin American and Caribbean markets has helped ISS establish a firm foothold in the region,” said Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO of ISS. “In Daniel’s new position as COO for the Americas, we look forward to further building on ISS’ reputation for superior technology and extreme customer service across the Americas.”

Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Mariño has the proven ability to develop sales in key vertical markets, capitalize on market trends and analysis, generate customer confidence, and engage ISS’ experienced technical team with pre and post sales activities. He has also demonstrated the ability to communicate effectively with R&D to achieve, help, develop and refine ISS’ extensive VMS and analytics offerings. Daniel will be relocating to the US in upcoming months.

“I look forward to my newly expanded role as COO for the Americas as there are tremendous growth opportunities for ISS and the applications for our intelligent, natively developed VMS and analytics solutions,” said Mariño. “We see 2020 as a breakout year for ISS and our unique solutions given the industry’s continued shift from physical security systems to business intelligence.”

For more information about ISS, visit www.issivs.com, or email info@issivs.com.