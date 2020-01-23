ISS appoints Daniel Marino as Chief Operating Officer

Assumes daily operations across all of the Americas

Intelligent Security Systems
Jan 23rd, 2020
ISS (Intelligent Security Systems) recently announced that Daniel Mari&ntilde;o has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer for the Americas.
ISS (Intelligent Security Systems) recently announced that Daniel Mariño has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer for the Americas.
(Photo courtesy ISS)

Woodbridge, NJ (January 23, 2020) – ISS - Intelligent Security Systems, a leading provider of intelligent VMS and native analytics globally, announced that Daniel Mariño has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer for the Americas effective immediately. Mariño, who has been with ISS for over seven years, formerly held the position of VP Latin America & Caribbean at ISS, and has been rewarded with a new role as COO as the result of his success in the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

“Daniel’s ability to effectively implement new processes across our operations in the Latin American and Caribbean markets has helped ISS establish a firm foothold in the region,” said Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO of ISS. “In Daniel’s new position as COO for the Americas, we look forward to further building on ISS’ reputation for superior technology and extreme customer service across the Americas.”

Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Mariño has the proven ability to develop sales in key vertical markets, capitalize on market trends and analysis, generate customer confidence, and engage ISS’ experienced technical team with pre and post sales activities. He has also demonstrated the ability to communicate effectively with R&D to achieve, help, develop and refine ISS’ extensive VMS and analytics offerings. Daniel will be relocating to the US in upcoming months.

“I look forward to my newly expanded role as COO for the Americas as there are tremendous growth opportunities for ISS and the applications for our intelligent, natively developed VMS and analytics solutions,” said Mariño. “We see 2020 as a breakout year for ISS and our unique solutions given the industry’s continued shift from physical security systems to business intelligence.”

For more information about ISS, visit www.issivs.com, or email info@issivs.com.  

More in Video Surveillance
Vivotek Logo300 Dpi
Vivotek and CyberLink partner for facial recognition offering
Partnership announced at Intersec event in Dubai
Jan 22nd, 2020
In his latest &apos;Real Words or Buzzwords&apos; column, SecurityInfoWatch.com contributor Ray Bernard examines the H.264/H.265 MPEG video standards and how the configurations settings for video cameras stream configuration impact computing and networking requirements for security video deployments.
Real Words or Buzzwords?: H.264 and I-frames, P-frames and B-frames – Part 1
Examining the terms involved in camera stream configuration settings and why they are important
Jan 21st, 2020
Bigstock 202588294
Webinar: Healthcare Security Tech Mythbusters
How to avoid common mistakes in technology deployments and leverage an integrated systems approach
Feb 19th, 2020
Dwr 2010 A1 Image L(side Right)
D-Link 5G Solutions
Capable of Wireless Speeds Up To 3 Gbps
Jan 21st, 2020
SecurityInfoWatch.com, the security industry&rsquo;s premier security web portal and top end-user publication Security Technology Executive, owned by Endeavor Business Media, has announced the launch of the security industry&rsquo;s first cannabis business event, the SecuraCann Conference to be held October 21, 2020, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in San Jose, Calif.
SecurityInfoWatch.com partners with Security Technology Executive magazine for launch of SecuraCann Conference
New cannabis security event will be co-located with HortiCann Light & Tech Conference in October 2020
Jan 16th, 2020
Cloud solutions can be secure, simple and cost effective - so why aren&rsquo;t more users taking advantage? Simply put, some common misconceptions have created skepticism about cloud solutions.
Debunking 4 of the biggest cloud myths
Despite becoming more mainstream, many still believe popular misconceptions about the technology
Jan 16th, 2020
Onvif Logo
ONVIF hosts 21st Developers’ Plugfest in Rome
More than 30 developers and engineers from 18 member companies attended multi-day event
Jan 16th, 2020
Abode Smart Camera
abode's Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera
Camera features modular design, flexible installation options and advanced computer vision capabilities
Jan 16th, 2020
Government use of face surveillance technology is now banned in Cambridge, Mass., following a unanimous city council vote Monday night.
Cambridge, Mass. bans government use of facial recognition technology
Legislation that would impose a statewide moratorium on the technology's use is currently before a committee in the state legislature
Jan 15th, 2020
Look back at three of 2019&rsquo;s biggest developments in the security industry, with analysis on how they will impact the industry in the months and years to come.
2019 Trends to Shape 2020 Security Business Outlook
Security Business Jan. 2020 Cover Story: Analysts identify the top three trends of the past year, along with their potential impact in the months and years to come
Jan 15th, 2020
Remote guarding systems connect surveillance cameras, sensors and analytics to monitoring center environments, with security operators acting as virtual guards.
Tech Improves Remote Guarding and Monitoring
New video verification technologies are enabling integrators to address previous issues and create a more reliable solution
Jan 15th, 2020
Explosion-proof cameras can help integrators provide value in the emerging oil &amp; gas vertical.
Surveillance Technology Creates Opportunities in Oil & Gas Market
How explosion-proof cameras can help integrators provide value in this emerging vertical
Jan 15th, 2020
802.3bt changes the game on how Power over Ethernet can be used
Harness the Latest PoE Standard
802.3bt changes the game on how Power over Ethernet can be used
Jan 15th, 2020
Simcam 1s
SimCam 1S AI Security Camera
Flagship personal data protection with SimCam’s on-device storage and data processing with bank-level encryption
Jan 14th, 2020