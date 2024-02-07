Pro-Vigil names David Brown Chief Revenue Officer

San Antonio, Texas – February 7, 2024 – Pro-Vigil, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled remote video monitoring (RVM), management and deterrence solutions, today announced that David Brown has joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Brown will profitably expand Pro-Vigil's market presence and maximize revenue by continuing to deliver outstanding customer outcomes.

Brown brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the technology and security industries. He has filled a variety of roles covering both the domestic and international markets. Brown was CSO at Vector Solutions, and held senior leadership positions at Fleetmatics (a fleet tracking company acquired by Verizon), Cisco WebEx and Corbis Corporation (a company owned by Bill Gates). He was most recently president and CRO of Sign In Solutions, a company that offers secure software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based visitor-management solutions.

Over the last 10 years, Brown has been on the leadership teams that completed over 18 acquisitions and exits.

Brown says that businesses all over the world face a variety of factors that make physical security challenging. This includes regulations and the growing complexity of security requirements, an increasingly litigious environment, and the staffing challenges presented by a tight workforce.