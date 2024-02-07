Speco Technologies announces new Regional Sales Manager

Speco is pleased to announce the appointment of John Graves as the newest member of the Speco Sales Team, responsible for Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina!

John hails from South Carolina, having spent his formative years in North Myrtle Beach, where he developed a passion for golf. With a background in Law Enforcement, he has been actively engaged in the industry from the dealer perspective for the past two years. John is thrilled to embark on a new professional journey with Speco, eager to contribute to the growth of his region.

Speco is confident that his enthusiasm, expertise, and leadership will play a crucial role in fostering positive and substantial growth for the company in the future.