Motorola Solutions joins forces with Google Cloud to advance safety and security

CHICAGO & SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud today announced a strategic, multi-year agreement that will focus on innovating cloud solutions across Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies. With Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Motorola Solutions will prioritize the advancement of assistive intelligence, including highly accurate and reliable video content delivery, mapping and AI capabilities, to help address real-world safety challenges.

“From communities to businesses, our customers rely on us to help create a safer future,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Motorola Solutions. “This collaboration will leverage the power of sensors, data and AI to help make safety and security more accessible and actionable.”

Motorola Solutions expects to deploy the newly developed capabilities across its rapidly growing cloud security solutions, including Avigilon Alta, an entirely cloud-native video suite that enables enterprise security for organizations of all sizes.

"Whether it’s enabling better protection for schools, identifying unusual activity at businesses or more effectively securing large-scale events, real-time visibility and awareness are foundational for both public safety and enterprise security outcomes," Saptharishi said.

“Motorola Solutions has long demonstrated leadership in innovating the technologies that safeguard communities and enterprises,“ said Will Grannis, vice president and chief technology officer of Google Cloud. “Together we will channel our latest cloud advancements to support Motorola Solutions’ sharpened focus on safety and security innovations via the cloud.”