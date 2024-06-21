Huffmaster & Elite Fire Safety partner to boost remote camera monitoring with virtual security surveillance

Huffmaster Crisis Response, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with Elite Fire Safety, a division of Sciens Building Solutions. This collaboration enables the integration a cutting-edge mobile security camera trailer (Remote Tactical Surveillance Unit - RTSU) with Huffmaster’s state-of-the-art VirSec Operation Center.

As part of this partnership, Huffmaster will deploy Elite Fire Safety's new Remote Tactical Surveillance Unit (RTSU) across the United States. These advanced trailers, equipped with the latest surveillance technology, will transmit live feeds to Huffmaster's VirSec Operation Center. The VirSec team will monitor these feeds 24/7, ensuring a rapid response to detected suspicious activity.

In addition to mobile units, Huffmaster will provide remote monitoring services for permanent camera locations installed or serviced by Elite Fire Safety’s Security Division. This comprehensive monitoring approach ensures continuous asset and facility protection, leveraging AI-driven analytics and human oversight.

“With each new partner, we expand the reach of our VirSec Operation Center, enhancing visibility and driving future business. This collaboration also paved the way for expanding our VirSec Operation Center with additional workstations and an increased headcount. Moreover, it allows us to extend our services to states where Huffmaster does not operate. Given Sciens Building Solutions 27 corporate locations, we can help unify their security solutions nationwide and extend our expertise to their extensive portfolio of clients," said Scott R. Gane, CPP, President and Chief Security Officer, Huffmaster Protective Services Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with Elite Fire Safety/Sciens,” said Ryan B. Okerstrom, CPP, Vice President of Operations, Huffmaster. “Integrating their innovative mobile security camera trailers with our VirSec Operation Center represents a significant advancement in providing proactive, real-time security monitoring. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the highest security solutions to our clients.”

Partnership Benefits

Proactive Surveillance: The Remote Tactical Surveillance Unis (RTSU) and permanent installations provide continuous, high-resolution video surveillance, ensuring no suspicious activity goes unnoticed.

Advanced Monitoring: Huffmaster’s VirSec Operation Center utilizes industry-leading software and AI-driven analytics to monitor live video feeds. This technology distinguishes between normal and suspicious activities, enabling quick and accurate responses.

Cost Efficiency: By leveraging advanced AI and remote monitoring, businesses can expect significant reductions in overall security spending. Integrating these technologies allows for a more efficient allocation of security resources.

How It Works

Remote Tactical Surveillance Trailers: Deployed across various locations, these trailers are equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced sensors. They provide flexible and scalable surveillance solutions that can be quickly moved to different sites as needed. The live video feed is transmitted to the VirSec Operation Center, where trained security professionals monitor the activity and respond to alerts.

Permanent Camera Locations: Elite Fire Safety’s Security Division installs and services fixed surveillance systems in key areas. These systems are integrated with Huffmaster’s VirSec platform, providing continuous monitoring and real-time alerts. AI-driven analytics enhance the effectiveness of these systems by identifying potential threats and reducing false alarms.

"We are excited to partner with Huffmaster to elevate security monitoring capabilities nationwide," said Scott Isler, Vice President & General Manager of Elite Fire Safety. "Together, we can offer our clients unparalleled surveillance and rapid response solutions, ensuring their assets are protected around the clock."