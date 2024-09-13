Speco Technologies welcomes Kon Pak as Regional Sales Manager

Kon Pak is an experienced sales professional with a diverse background in several industries, ranging from electrical engineering to retail. With a BBA in Marketing from Kennesaw State University and four years of sales experience under his belt, he will bring a wealth of experience in relationship building and problem solving to Speco’s customers across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

“For each of our regional sales teams, we make sure we hire employees that are as adaptable as they are knowledgeable,” said Todd Keller, President and CEO of Speco Technologies. “Kon Pak represents the perfect middle ground between those two qualities: He’s a quick learner, but he’s also a genuinely enthusiastic and professional representative of the Speco team.”

Though he was raised in Columbus, Georgia, Kon has lived in the Atlanta metropolitan area for the past 16 years and is a devoted fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He lives with his fiancé, Nicole, two dogs and one cat.