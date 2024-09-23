Axis Communications showcases new technologies and highlights recent product launches at GSX 2024

Axis Communications is exhibiting its latest innovations at the 2024 Global Security Exchange (GSX).

Amongst its newest offerings are the AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera, a halogen-free thermal camera which provides reliable detection and verification in all weather and light conditions, as well as AXIS Image Health Analytics, which notifies the user of any image quality issues.

AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera

Detect and verify regardless of weather and light

The AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera handles perimeter protection in larger and more complicated environments, like construction sites. This halogen-free thermal camera provides users with reliable and consistent detection and verification at all hours of the day, regardless of weather or lighting conditions. With five lens alternatives, the AXIS Q1971 provides optimal installation possibilities for those who need more flexibility during this process.

The camera also contains thermal palettes, as well as electronic image stabilization (EIS), to assist with visually identifying different heat sources, and ensuring a stable, focused video, regardless of environment. The AXIS Q1971-E also does its part to reduce its carbon footprint, as the halogen-free design ensures it’s more environmentally friendly and does away with the need for lighting in dark scenes, thus lowering its system power consumption. With Axis Edge Vault included, the camera also keeps information safe and protected against unauthorized access.

Axis Image Health Analytics

Secure image quality and field of view

AXIS Image Health Analytics notifies users of any issues with image quality and ensures that the cameras being used are capturing the right images at all times. Amongst its functions is multisite management, which allows users to view the image being taken from a myriad of cameras across multiple locations, and identify any blocked, redirected, blurred, or otherwise compromised imagery. This capability renders the product extremely useful in environments that are hazardous or difficult to reach. AXIS Image Health Analytics also utilizes machine learning to identify any potential camera weaknesses or issues accurately, and reduce false alarms.

Additional Axis News

Axis has released other new solutions and announced other achievements this year across video, audio, analytics, and more:

These innovations, along with other Axis solutions, will be on display and demo-ready at GSX 2024, booth #1414.