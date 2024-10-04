Axis Communications celebrates grand opening of improved Fort Lauderdale Experience Center

This week, Axis Communications celebrated the grand re-opening of its Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Fort Lauderdale, FL. With beautiful views of the water and a convenient location near Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, the new location represents a significant upgrade over the company’s previous facility. The approximately 9,000 sq ft. space will showcase key Axis products including body-worn devices, video analytics, and 2N intercom systems.

Axis Experience Centers enable Axis partners and customers to meet with local Axis experts, use modern meeting and demo spaces, and experience the latest in intelligent surveillance technology. The interactive Fort Lauderdale facility will host a variety of solutions for customers in a wide range of verticals, including the healthcare and technology industries thriving within the local community.

“The Florida AEC represents a tremendous asset to Axis partners everywhere,” said Craig Bowman, Director of Technology - Integrated Solutions Group at Miller Electric, an Axis gold partners. “This facility is the perfect place to host customers who are interested in learning more about the Axis hardware and software portfolio by giving them the opportunity to experience it all.”

Axis employees, end customers, distributors, system integrators, and partners gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Fort Lauderdale experience center with an official ribbon cutting on October 3rd. A speech was also given by Axis Business Area Director John Callahan, underscoring Axis’ continued commitment to serving the state of Florida, as well as the company’s ongoing investment in the Fort Lauderdale business community.

“We’re grateful to continue working with our friends and partners in Fort Lauderdale,” says Callahan. “Axis significantly values our experience centers across the Americas and the rest of the globe, which allow us to foster stronger relationships with local stakeholders. They provide an environment where customers and partners can test our products and solutions in person, offering them the space and tools to create custom solutions that fit their exact needs. Our experts are always on hand to answer any questions they may have and help guide them along their journey toward an improved security posture.”

The Fort Lauderdale Axis Experience Center is located at 401 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 1150, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. To hear more about the facility or to plan a visit, reach out to [email protected].