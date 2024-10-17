Arizona police department utilizes Motorola 9-1-1 intelligence to halt active shooter

Motorola Solutions is bringing 9-1-1 intelligence into real-time crime centers (RTCCs) to expedite police response when children go missing, retail thefts occur, or shots are fired. The company’s technology pushes 9-1-1 call data—including real-time transcripts and translations, AI-generated evolving call summaries, and videos or images from community members—into RTCCs, allowing police to act more quickly and decisively.

In Arizona, the Glendale Police Department’s (Glendale PD) RTCC was alerted to a shooting by following a 9-1-1 call’s real-time transcript. RTCC analysts immediately pulled up the security camera at the intersection and saw the homicide suspect fleeing in the victim’s vehicle. The officer was able to react before a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) incident was entered and apprehended the suspect after a pursuit.

“Feeding VESTA 9-1-1 call data into our RTCC gives our officers a jump-start on crimes when seconds really matter,” said Glendale PD Chief Chris Briggs. “From the most common call to large-scale events, we are increasingly relying on Motorola Solutions’ ecosystem of technologies to connect our RTCC with residents and business owners who offer critical, timely incident context.”

“Crime doesn’t neatly happen within one jurisdiction,” added Briggs, whose department is also exploring regionalization of its RTCC to surface intelligence on crime across city lines. “The technologies and intelligence that feed into our RTCC have increased our effectiveness in responding to crime within our city while enhancing real-time collaboration with our regional partners.”

Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral Aware unifies voice, video, and data feeds from public safety, private enterprise, and community-facing systems, leveraging AI to verify incident data and speed up response. Built to the highest security standards, the command center solution surfaces, on a single pane of glass in the RTCC, 9-1-1 call details, the location of resources in the field, data from license plate readers and footage from fixed video, mobile, and body cameras.

Glendale PD RTCC staff will speak to the technologies and techniques they use to keep their city safe at the Motorola Solutions booth at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Boston, October 19-22. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for a booth tour, which starts with a video simulation in the company’s Experience Theater (booth #1315) and ends at a pop-up RTCC (booth #1932). Follow along at #IACP2024.