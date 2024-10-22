Hexagon expands access to security video footage with new patents

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure, and Geospatial division announced the award of two patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for technologies designed to improve incident management and emergency response. The newly patented solutions extend access to security video footage and enable secure data sharing across organizations, empowering public safety agencies, security personnel, and other responders to better protect communities.

U.S. Patent No.12,010,389 covers Hexagon’s advanced web player technology, which is used within the Qognify VMS video management solution, enabling simultaneous streaming and playback of footage from multiple cameras via a standard web browser. Users can synchronize playback across multiple sources and ensure privacy masking. The player also allows for frame-by-frame analysis, enabling extremely accurate results during incident management, investigation, and review processes.

U.S. Patent No.11,973,810 covers data-sharing capabilities within Hexagon’s cloud-based collaboration portal, HxGN Connect. Connect allows users from disparate organizations to rapidly and securely share a common operating picture and critical information while not compromising overall data security. Using configurable rules, users can share the data they want to share with whom they want to share it and under the conditions they set.

“As greater demands are placed on public safety and security operations, new, groundbreaking technologies will be vital for protecting people, places, and assets,” said Kalyn Sims, chief technology officer at Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure, and Geospatial division. “Hexagon is committed to innovating solutions that make our world safer. These patents are evidence of our dedication.”