ISS named an ‘Outstanding Exporter’ by NASBITE International

ISS (Intelligent Security Systems), a provider of video intelligence and data awareness solutions, was recently recognized by NASBITE International as an “Outstanding Exporter” for its demonstrated excellence in export growth and innovative approaches to international sales at the Eighth Annual National Small Business Exporter Summit.

As an organization dedicated to supporting training and education in global business, NASBITE International created these awards, along with the summit, to bring together top small business exporters, trade professionals, and trade assistance providers from across the country to connect with one another and to share best practices and lessons learned. Companies are nominated as honorees for the summit by leading trade assistance organizations and associations from across the country.

“Amidst an international business environment that has been in flux for several years, ISS has sustained growth, thanks in part to the diversity of their international customer base,” said Mike Seibert, CGBP, President of NASBITE International. “As the leader in practical export education for small businesses, NASBITE celebrates the success of ISS and thanks the company for sharing their international trade experiences with U.S. small businesses and educators at the National Exporter Summit.”

"This recognition from NASBITE International is a testimony to our relentless commitment to bringing world-class video intelligence solutions to diverse global markets," said Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO, ISS. "Our growth and resilience in international trade reflect the strength of our partnerships and our dedication to adapting to the unique needs of every region we serve. We’re honored to be recognized among the leading exporters in the nation and are excited to continue sharing our expertise with the broader business community."

This is the second time this year that ISS has been recognized as a top U.S. exporter, as the company was also selected as one of the winners of the 2024 “E-Awards” by the U.S. Department of Commerce. As a two-time winner of the “E-Award” (2020 and 2024), the company now holds “E-Star” status.