Scottish Fire and Rescue Service implements Motorola Solutions’ Control Room Solution

Motorola Solutions today announced a 7-year contract* with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) for a cloud-hosted Control Room Solution (CRS). The technology will be deployed across all operational control centers in Scotland to help evolve the service’s operational capabilities, improve country-wide collaboration, and speed emergency response times.

“Installing a cloud-hosted, single command and control system has been a strategic priority for our Fire and Rescue Service, in line with our digital strategy and the Scottish Government’s Cloud First policy,” said Andy Watt, Assistant Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. “Motorola Solutions’ mobilizing solution will improve our ability to coordinate during spate conditions, reduce our risk of cybersecurity breaches, and reinforce our commitment to providing a modern experience for our control room operators.”