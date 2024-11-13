  • Advertise
    Scottish Fire and Rescue Service implements Motorola Solutions’ Control Room Solution

    Nov. 13, 2024
    The technology will help evolve the service’s operational capabilities, improve country-wide collaboration, and speed emergency response times.
    Left to right: Deputy Chief Officer Andy Watt; Motorola Solutions Country Manager for U.K. and Ireland Fergus Mayne; Area Commander for Operations Control Jacqui MacDonald; Motorola Solutions Account Director for Scotland & Northern Ireland Gregor MacKenzie; and Area Commander for Service Development Derek Wilson
    Motorola Solutions today announced a 7-year contract* with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) for a cloud-hosted Control Room Solution (CRS). The technology will be deployed across all operational control centers in Scotland to help evolve the service’s operational capabilities, improve country-wide collaboration, and speed emergency response times.

    “Installing a cloud-hosted, single command and control system has been a strategic priority for our Fire and Rescue Service, in line with our digital strategy and the Scottish Government’s Cloud First policy,” said Andy Watt, Assistant Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. “Motorola Solutions’ mobilizing solution will improve our ability to coordinate during spate conditions, reduce our risk of cybersecurity breaches, and reinforce our commitment to providing a modern experience for our control room operators.”

    SFRS operates 356 fire stations across Scotland, coordinating tens of thousands of incident responses from its three operation centers, located in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Johnstone, every year. The fire service is responsible for a range of emergency response situations, including primary and secondary fires, road traffic incidents, and, increasingly, flooding and water rescues.

    “Scottish Fire and Rescue Service respond to a wide range of complex incidents on a daily basis,” said Fergus Mayne, U.K. and Ireland country manager at Motorola Solutions. “Our control room solution is helping SFRS to improve its operational efficiency and safeguard communities across Scotland.”

    * 7-year contract plus the option for a 3-year extension

