Hanwha Vision Highlights AI-powered, Cloud-connected Surveillance Innovations at ISC East 2024

Teaneck, N.J., November 18, 2024 – At ISC East 2024, Hanwha Vision (Booth 607) is redefining the role of surveillance technology as a total business solution. The company highlights its full range of AI-powered, cloud-connected surveillance solutions, from hardware devices offering 24/7 protection to software-based business intelligence tools delivering new data-driven business insights.

Attendees will see new AI applications in Hanwha Vision’s IP cameras and new cloud capabilities enabling on-premise and remote surveillance management, giving security professionals the highest level of flexibility for managing their surveillance resources.

“We need to continually think differently and adapt to the changing needs of our customers and the industry,” said Tom Cook, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hanwha Vision America. “What worked as recently as two years ago won’t work today, and certainly not for tomorrow. Surveillance is no longer viewed only as devices that monitor and protect. These comprehensive, intelligent technologies are now regarded as 360-degree, total business transformation solutions, and that’s what Hanwha Vision is bringing to ISC East.”

Hanwha Vision Highlights at ISC East 2024

Hanwha Vision has partnered with NVIDIA to design an entirely new camera, the 4-channel AI Multi-sensor Camera with WAVE VMS Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson™ Platform. The new camera’s integration with the NVIDIA Jetson module provides Hanwha AI multi-sensor camera devices with up to 100 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) and immediate access to the NVIDIA AI app ecosystem.

Customers can use this processing power to leverage existing and custom-developed applications for the NVIDIA chipset to enable new analytics and capabilities unavailable on competitive cameras seamlessly. The new AI Multi-sensor camera (PNM-C32084RQZ-8XE4T-W) is the first Hanwha Vision model to use the power of the NVIDIA Jetson™ platform, delivering an unprecedented combination of reliable serverless recording, on-board storage, and intelligent camera performance through an embedded instance of Wisenet WAVE VMS. The new camera can record up to 16 camera streams to 4TB of onboard storage (2 x 2TB SSD). Newly added Boolean Logic rules give users more precise control over setting up event actions. The camera’s WiseNRII and Preferred Shutter Speed features eliminate noise and motion blur for clear imagery in all conditions, while AI technology monitors people and vehicles with loitering and line-crossing analytics.

The AI Box (AIB-800) further expands the scope of Hanwha Vision’s partnership with NVIDIA, allowing the easy addition of AI functionalities to standard security cameras without built-in AI. The device’s integration with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin module enables use of the latest edge AI analytics, with additional processing power provided by NVIDIA’s newest system-on-a-chip technology. The AI Box supports real-time AI video analytics across up to eight channels, detecting and classifying people, vehicles, faces, and license plates, while distinguishing between monitoring objects and environmental factors like trees, shadows, and animals to reduce false alarms.

At ISC East, Hanwha Vision features its diverse range of AI-based security cameras, including dome and Pan-Tilt-Rotate-Zoom (PTRZ) models. One highlight is Hanwha Vision’s 4-channel multi-directional camera (PNM-C16013RVQ), boasting a 360-degree wide-angle view. The most compact 4-channel model available with AI and built-in IR, its versatile design ensures seamless integration in various indoor and outdoor environments. The camera is equipped with WiseStream III, a video compression technology that supports AI analytics while reducing bandwidth and storage requirements. Integrated with IR LEDs, it delivers clear images even in low-light conditions.

Hanwha Vision also showcases its growing ecosystem of cloud-based devices and apps designed to enable on-premise and remote surveillance capabilities. On display at ISC East are DMPro, which offers device maintenance and health monitoring, and SightMind, which provides AI-powered data analytics with visualized insights. Both DMPro and SightMind enable more intuitive and efficient management of video surveillance systems and support effective data-driven decision-making.

OnCloud is Hanwha Vision’s new direct-to-cloud video management system, providing low-latency access to live and recorded video, searchable clips, event notifications, and more. It’s a fully cloud-based solution for monitoring an organization's locations and assets, whether it’s across a single facility or multiple sites.

The Hanwha Vision products and solutions displayed at ISC East 2024 clearly illustrate the company’s goal of accelerating its transition to becoming a platform-centric solution provider delivering business-driven innovations.

