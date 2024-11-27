RGB Spectrum’s Zio VoIP powers Lockheed Martin’s MMRT for advanced F-35 mission training

RGB Spectrum is proud to announce its integral role in the Modified Mission Rehearsal Trainer (MMRT) program, Lockheed Martin’s latest innovation in F-35 pilot training. This groundbreaking program significantly expands wartime tactical training capabilities while reducing the physical footprint required for high-end simulation, helping to ensure pilots are prepared for the complexities of modern air combat.

Advancing F-35 Pilot Training with Seamless Technology

The MMRT, a smaller, more flexible training device, was recently connected to Full Mission Simulators (FMS) for a successful cooperation test between the two systems. This exercise demonstrated enhanced tactical training capabilities and mission readiness, with RGB Spectrum’s Zio Video-over-IP platform playing a vital role in delivering high-quality video streaming, recording, and playback. From basic flying to multi-aircraft mission planning to after-action reviews, the Zio platform supports every phase of the training process across the FMS and MMRT platforms.

RGB Spectrum’s Role in Advanced Training Solutions

RGB Spectrum’s Zio Video-over-IP platform is seamlessly integrated across the MMRT’s core components:

Pilot Cockpits : Streaming high-resolution visuals and data, including avionics and target acquisition systems.

: Streaming high-resolution visuals and data, including avionics and target acquisition systems. Instructor Stations : Enabling real-time monitoring and interaction during training sessions.

: Enabling real-time monitoring and interaction during training sessions. Debrief Rooms: Providing advanced playback and analytical tools, such as frame-by-frame analysis and variable-speed playback for detailed performance assessments.

This networked video solution ensures the MMRT meets the high demands of F-35 pilot training, offering a scalable and efficient system to prepare pilots for critical missions.

Empowering the Future of Tactical Aviation

“This program highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that ensures pilots remain ahead of threats and masters of their warfighting domain,” said Bob Marcus, CEO of RGB Spectrum. “The Zio platform’s advanced capabilities, including superior video fidelity, low latency, and intuitive control, set a new standard for mission-critical training environments. We are honored to contribute to the success of the MMRT program and the readiness of F-35 pilots worldwide.”

Discover RGB Spectrum at I/ITSEC—Booth #2112

RGB Spectrum will exhibit next week at I/ITSEC Booth #2112. In the booth, they will showcase state-of-the-art networking, recording, and display solutions for simulation and training. Designed to optimize and connect all simulator parts, including the instructor’s stations and the debrief room, our technologies elevate the pilot’s simulation experience to the next level.

The team will be present to discuss contributions to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Full Mission Simulator. With over 40 years of innovation, RGB Spectrum continues to lead in video processing technologies that elevate mission-critical training environments.

For more information on RGB Spectrum’s Zio Video-over-IP platform and its applications in simulation, command-and-control, and beyond, visit www.rgb.com.