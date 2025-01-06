FLIR focuses on surveilling demanding environments at Intersec 2025

FLIR Nexus brings edge communication to FLIR security solutions, allowing users to monitor activities in real time. This seamless connection permits FLIR devices to communicate with each other, ensuring the end-to-end detection and tracking of targets.

Also in the spotlight at Intersec 2025 will be another 5 MP network camera, the FLIR Quasar Premium Mini-Dome AI. This discreet surveillance camera utilizes high-end cybersecurity safeguards, providing advanced AI, video analytics, and situational awareness in challenging operation conditions.



Another technology prominent on the booth of FLIR will be thermal security cameras. Thermal cameras excel in challenging conditions like fog, dust, and complete darkness, making them ideal for 24/7 perimeter monitoring and long-distance intrusion detection.



Thermal imaging solutions on display are set to include the FC-Series AI-R thermal radiometric camera for the detection of hot spots and combustion risks in harsh outdoor environments and remote areas. Upon detecting a significant temperature change, the camera promptly sends an alarm to the Video Management System (VMS) for swift deployment of response tactics. FLIR’s United VMS, which supports pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) tracking, offers enhanced cybersecurity, analytics, and integration with third-party systems.



Elsewhere on the booth, visitors will discover the FLIR FC-Series AI thermal analytics security camera: a reliable, cost-effective way to protect perimeters from intrusion. AI analytics capability enhances situational awareness and incident detection, enabling users to make informed response decisions.