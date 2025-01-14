Motorola Solutions focuses on new innovations in video and physical security at Intersec 2025

At Intersec 2025, Motorola Solutions is highlighting the crucial role its technologies continue to play in addressing the evolving safety and security needs of enterprises and public safety agencies of all sizes. From rugged, thermal long-range cameras that can detect anomalies up to 20 miles (30 km) away to intelligent sensors that detect real-time health and safety threats, the company continues to invest and introduce new innovations in video and physical security.

“Our customers are hospitals, utilities, retailers, hospitality venues, police, and border protection agencies, who are responsible for keeping people safe, securing their facilities, and responding efficiently to threats,” said Pedro Simoes, corporate vice president, Video Security & Access Control, Motorola Solutions. “We have continued to invest in new acquisitions and product integrations, always remaining focused on expanding our customers' capabilities to protect their people and operations.”

Motorola Solutions is highlighting the expansion and advancement of its video and physical security portfolio at Intersec with the following solutions:

Motorola Solutions’ safety and security ecosystem, including on-premise and cloud-connected video and access control offerings and AI-powered command center solutions, is on exhibit January 14-16 at the Motorola Solutions Intersec booth, SA-C11, Dubai World Trade Center.