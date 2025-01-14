i-PRO shares key predictions for the physical security market in 2025

As the physical security industry looks toward 2025, i-PRO Co., Ltd. (formerly Panasonic Security) is highlighting four interlinked trends that are set to redefine how businesses, integrators, and security professionals approach security in the next year. These insights highlight the transformative role of edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the expansion of cloud computing, and how companies will integrate the wealth of available data.

Edge AI Technology: A Shift Toward Proactive Security and Ethical Use

Edge processing of AI-based analytics is rapidly transforming the security landscape by enabling systems to move beyond reactive responses to adopt proactive and preventative approaches. This shift allows organizations to address incidents before they escalate, improving both safety and operational efficiency. However, the development and deployment of AI technology must balance innovation with responsibility. Ethical use, privacy protections, and transparency will be essential as the data gathered becomes increasingly integrated into business systems and security solutions.

In 2025, edge AI’s role in the security industry will deepen, with advanced algorithms enabling real-time threat detection, on-site learning capabilities, and the beginning of context-aware insights that empower operators to act before incidents occur. “Moving away from the 'one-size-fits-all' model, video cameras with AI on-site learning enable customized functionality that caters to the unique needs of every organization,” said Hideo Noguchi, CTO, i-PRO. “By learning objects and characteristics on-site, distinct events can be tracked and analyzed, further enhancing security and operational intelligence.”

The Role of Data Integration and Decision-Making

Modern AI-enabled cameras and security systems can generate an overwhelming volume of data. The challenge for 2025 will not just be gathering more data but filtering and integrating it effectively. AI will play a critical role by summarizing and contextualizing information, helping operators focus on actionable insights. While AI can suggest courses of action based on data patterns, human decision-makers will remain central to interpreting and applying these insights.

“Data integration will also be pivotal. Security systems must go beyond isolated solutions to provide a seamless flow of information between devices and platforms,” said Gerard Figols, Chief Product Officer of i-PRO. “Visualization tools will ensure that data is presented in an intuitive manner, empowering operators to make informed decisions quickly. It will be more important than ever to match these powerful edge computing devices with a compatible VMS to interpret the wealth of data available.”

Cloud and Edge Computing: Striking the Right Balance

While cloud computing will continue to offer flexibility and scalability, rising costs and latency challenges will provide a renewed focus on the role of edge computing. By processing data locally (within the camera), edge computing reduces reliance on cloud infrastructure and compute resources while enhancing response times and improving data accuracy by eliminating compression losses.

New advancements in chipsets, like those from Ambarella, are poised to unlock generative AI capabilities at the edge, marking a significant step forward in customized and decentralized AI applications. Generative AI will better enable systems to anticipate and simulate potential threats. Functions and performance that were previously only possible in the cloud or on powerful servers, such as more complex scene recognition, text conversion, and search that uses direct text inputs to analytics running on the edge, will enable integrators to build lower-power systems that are more secure and cost-effective.

The Path Forward: Ethical AI and Open Platforms

As AI capabilities expand, the industry must prioritize ethical practices and robust cybersecurity measures. i-PRO is committed to ensuring that AI applications respect privacy and align with customers’ core values. Open platforms will remain a cornerstone of this approach, enabling integrators to build ecosystems that foster collaboration, customization, and innovation while maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and data integrity.