Pimloc’s Secure Redact helps cruise ship surveillance company maintain customer privacy

CCOM Global Technologies, experts in managing video surveillance on cruise liners, is leveraging Pimloc’s Secure Redact privacy platform, an automated video redaction AI software solution, to ensure the privacy of uninvolved individuals when disclosing footage to third parties or in response to subpoenas.

The security challenges onboard cruise ships—effectively small towns with up to 5,000 ‘residents’—are huge, and Secure Redact has proven to be highly effective in maintaining passenger privacy during video surveillance.

Secure Redact automatically blurs personal and sensitive data in captured and live security videos. This enables organizations such as CCOM Global Technologies to quickly and responsibly handle footage from CCTV by protecting and redacting personal data, such as faces, and automatically redacting and anonymizing the information, 200X faster than traditional video editing services.

Pimloc has developed AI solutions trained to perform on real-world security footage through its Secure Redact platform to automatically protect personal data in images and video. The technology can be deployed selectively, so it can remove some or all faces or other identifying information. As a result, video clips that have been selectively anonymized with Secure Redact can be supplied externally while staying compliant with data privacy laws and regulations.

“When we are looking at security challenges, we have thousands of people that we need to keep safe and secure, maintaining their well-being,” says Daniel Ginat, Director of Technology at CCOM Global Technologies. “It's a small town, or a Vegas-scale hotel, with hundreds and hundreds of CCTV cameras. Privacy, as well as security, is key, and Secure Redact helps us to deal with security issues for our clients while effectively keeping bystanders and other innocents out of the picture.”

After comparing other solutions, CCOM Global Technologies chose Pimloc’s Secure Redact privacy platform for its advanced features and fair pricing, making it the ideal choice. But it wasn't only the features and value that secured the contract with CCOM Global Technologies; communication was also key. “From the start, we felt like the team at Pimloc was very knowledgeable of the system,” Ginat adds. “They could show us exactly all of the features and how to use them. This level of expertise, combined with the platform's capabilities, made Secure Redact the clear choice for us to partner with.”

Secure Redact automatically processes and ingests any uploaded video from CCOM Global Technologies’ CCTV footage onboard the ship before reformatting it and running machine learning algorithms over each frame to detect all faces. These detections are then marked for redaction as orange boxes on the video and are only viewable by CCOM Global Technologies operatives, who review the results before Secure Redact creates the final redacted video for download by blurring all the detected personal data, ready for export and delivery to their cruise liner client.

“We’re delighted to be helping CCOM Global Technologies to maintain privacy during cruise ship video surveillance,” says Pimloc CEO Simon Randall. “Secure Redact meets international data privacy compliance requirements when dealing with personal data in images and video files, and it is the fastest solution on the market. We’re enabling cruise liners to supply video clips externally as needed—to employees, customers, or even corporate insurance companies, law enforcement, and lawyers—all while staying compliant with data privacy laws and regulations.”