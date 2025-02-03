March Networks celebrates 25 years of security and intelligent video excellence

March Networks is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. As March Networks enters its next 25 years, it remains committed to transforming video surveillance beyond security, making it a powerful business intelligence tool.

The Searchlight Cloud platform integrates video with all types of video analytics metadata, IoT sensors, and transactional data from POS and ATM systems, delivering real-time security and loss prevention alerts and comprehensive dashboards to help organizations enhance efficiency and the customer experience.

The recent launch of Generative AI-based Smart Search capabilities highlights March Networks' commitment to innovation and the ongoing evolution of video technology. Today, customers benefit from end-to-end video and business intelligence solutions that provide valuable insights across multiple departments—from security and operations to marketing and HR.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships," said Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks. "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering solutions that shape the future of intelligent video and help our customers succeed. We look forward to 25 more years of innovation, security, and growth in intelligent video solutions."

To mark this special occasion, March Networks has released a commemorative 25th anniversary video, showcasing key milestones, longtime employees, and the company's vision for the future. Visitors are encouraged to visit and explore the company's refreshed website to watch the video.