i-PRO Americas Certified by Great Place to Work for third year in a row

i-PRO Americas Inc. today announced that it has been Certified by Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. This prestigious certification is based entirely on feedback from employees about their experience working at the company. According to the survey, 83% of i-PRO Americas’ employees said it’s a great place to work—compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company.

Additionally, i-PRO EMEA and i-PRO Japan have also earned the Great Place to Work Certification for 2024.

Great Place to Work is the global standard for workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive employee retention, innovation, and revenue. The certification is awarded based on real-time feedback from employees about the company’s culture and leadership.

“While the results are very positive, the leadership team reviews all the responses, pinpointing specific areas where we can improve as an organization,” said Bill Brennan, President of i-PRO Americas. “We continue to strive to create an environment where every member of the team can achieve their personal and professional goals.”

The survey results revealed that 93% of i-PRO employees felt welcome when they joined the company, and 90% said they were able to take time off when necessary. Additionally, 89% of employees reported pride in telling others they work at i-PRO, and the same percentage felt good about the company’s contributions to the community.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace for every team member around the world,” said Dayanna Nunez, Chief Human Resources Officer at i-PRO. “Our success is fueled by the passion and dedication of our amazing employees, who continuously make i-PRO a great place to work.”

i-PRO is actively seeking talented individuals to join their team as they continue to expand. For more information on career opportunities, please visit i-PRO Careers.