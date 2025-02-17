IDIS Americas confirms Sales VP appointment

IDIS Americas has confirmed the appointment of Darron Parker as Vice President of Sales, Northeast US & Canada, one of a series of recent appointments as the company continues to enlarge its team as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

IDIS Americas has been expanding its operations across North America, following a restructuring last year, with a strengthening presence in key security verticals including transit, retail, education, logistics, critical infrastructure, traffic (ITS), and small to medium businesses.

Based in Canada, Mr. Parker will lead and work collaboratively with IDIS Americas’ leadership and sales teams, its partner network of integrators and distributors, and its growing end-user community to deliver a full range of video surveillance products and end-to-end solutions, including tailored solutions across multiple industries and sectors.

IDIS provides end-to-end video surveillance solutions, including the very latest AI analytics, that enhance security, streamline operations, and deliver long-term value, from enterprise-scale deployments to compact, cost-efficient solutions.

Prior to joining IDIS Americas, Darron Parker has held senior-level sales & business development roles in security manufacturing, security monitoring, telecommunications, and retail verticals. His extensive experience includes senior management and VP roles with the security division of Motorola Solutions, Pelco, Bell Aliant, and The Source.

“I am excited to deliver IDIS Americas’ world-class technology portfolio to partners and end users, enabling a truly solutions-focused approach to security management,” commented Mr. Parker. “The quality and passion of the leadership team and the organization as a whole put IDIS Americas in a position to truly differentiate itself within the industry, and I could not be more excited.”

IDIS Americas CEO Scott Switzer welcomed the appointment, stating that Mr. Parker brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role: “As we expand our presence across the country, Darron is ideally qualified to provide high-level support and build long-term relationships with our industry partners and end-user customers, making him a great asset to the IDIS Americas family.”