Verkada doubles down on the channel with strategic new hire

Verkada, a cloud-based physical security provider, today announced the appointment of Micah Deriso as Head of Global Channel. In this role, Deriso will lead Verkada's global channel strategy and partnerships.

Today, the company is trusted by more than 30,000 customers to protect people and places across 93 countries. Its more than 8,400 partners play a critical role in accelerating the delivery of its solutions to organizations across the globe. With leaders like Deriso, Verkada is strengthening its channel organization and expanding investments in co-marketing programs and partner resources and training to help the integrators, resellers, distributors, and installers it partners with capture new opportunities.

"Micah is a seasoned leader with a strong track record in the technology industry, making him the ideal candidate to bring our channel organization to the next level," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "Under his leadership, we'll deepen our relationships with our channel partners—providing them with the tools, expertise, and innovative solutions they need to grow their businesses and enhance safety and security for organizations worldwide."

Deriso was most recently the Chief Growth Officer at K2View, where he spearheaded global channel partnerships and led the go-to-market strategy for generative AI solutions. Prior to K2View, Deriso held several senior sales and channel leadership roles, including SVP and GM of Conga and VP of Sales at Informatica.

"Verkada is solving a pressing challenge in the world today: safety," said Micah Deriso, Head of Global Channel at Verkada. "I'm honored to join an organization committed to tackling such an important issue. I look forward to working with our channel partners to help further Verkada's mission of protecting people and places in a privacy-sensitive way."

Deriso's appointment follows Verkada's $200 million Series E funding round, which now values the company at $4.5 billion. Verkada also recently appointed Boudewijn Pesch as Vice President of JAPAC Channel Sales as it continues to invest in international markets. In recognition of its growing partner community, Verkada celebrated its Partners of the Year who demonstrated outstanding growth, customer commitment, and collaboration.