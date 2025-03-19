Michael Evanoff joins Verkada as Global Chief Security Officer and Strategic Advisor

Verkada, a leader in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced that the Honorable Michael Evanoff joins the company as its Global Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Strategic Advisor.

A distinguished global security expert with experience in the public and private sectors, Evanoff will advise Verkada's customers and partners on best practices for enterprise security, executive protection, and risk mitigation. His addition to the team reinforces Verkada's commitment to providing best-in-class security solutions that protect people and places at scale.

"Michael's insight and expertise from decades of service to the State Department and to private sector powerhouses like Walmart and Coca-Cola will bring incredible value to Verkada customers who are managing an increasingly complex risk landscape," said Filip Kaliszan, Co-Founder and CEO of Verkada. "With our quickly growing global footprint of more than 30,000 customers across 93 countries, Michael will play a key role in shaping the future of security."

Verkada customers will benefit from Evanoff's experience in risk management, mitigation and protective operations, including his service as the Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State. During his time at the State Department, he led global security initiatives, oversaw international protective services, and managed counterterrorism programs. While in the private sector, he led security programs across the globe – from Walmart's International business and Coca-Cola HBC AG to, most recently, Jabil, a global electronics manufacturer.

"I am blown away by Verkada's platform and the opportunity ahead of the business," said Evanoff. "This team is building a future-proof platform that can scale and evolve just as quickly as the security landscape is. I can't think of more important work than ensuring even more organizations have access to this critically important technology."

Evanoff's appointment follows Verkada's $200M funding round and several key leadership additions, including its new Global Head of Channel and Head of JAPAC Channel.