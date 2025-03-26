i-PRO welcomes Michelle Chapin as Director of Federal

i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a leading global manufacturer of edge computing cameras for security and public safety, today announced the appointment of Michelle Chapin as Director of Federal, where she will lead strategic growth initiatives, market expansion, and drive impactful outcomes within federal sectors. In this role, Chapin will spearhead partnerships with integrators, resellers and key stakeholders to support federal agency missions by providing enablement, services and cutting-edge public safety and security offerings that empower partners effectively.

With over 25 years of expertise in the federal and public sectors, Chapin brings a wealth of experience in government contracting, channel strategy, and business growth. Prior to joining i-PRO, she spent 20 years at Panasonic, where she served as Senior Director, Contracts & Bids and Government Channel, overseeing all aspects of bid strategy, contract management, and program capture for federal and public sector markets. Following her tenure at Panasonic, Chapin held leadership roles at TD SYNNEX and Tomorrow.io, where she successfully led federal, state, and local partnerships, developed comprehensive alliance strategies, and executed key business initiatives to drive public sector expansion.

“Michelle’s appointment reflects i-PRO’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and secure offerings that empower federal partners,” said Bill Brennan, President at i-PRO Americas, Inc. “Her extensive background in business development will play a crucial role in positioning i-PRO as a trusted leader in public safety technology for federal agencies.”

i-PRO makes it easy for federal organizations to do business with them by prioritizing compliance, security, and long-term support. All i-PRO products are NDAA compliant, ensuring federal agencies meet legal requirements with confidence. Additionally, i-PRO offers a robust 7-year warranty, providing peace of mind and reliability for long-term deployments. Cybersecurity is embedded in every aspect of i-PRO’s offerings, incorporating features that safeguard sensitive data and systems. Furthermore, i-PRO supports federal agencies through grants and cooperative purchasing programs, streamlining procurement processes and making it easier to access the best security products for their needs.

“I am thrilled to join i-PRO Americas and contribute to its mission of delivering advanced public safety technologies to federal agencies,” said Chapin. “I look forward to collaborating with our partners and leveraging my experience to drive growth and innovation in the federal space.”

For more information about i-PRO Americas, Inc. and its industry-leading public sector products, please visit https://i-pro.com/.