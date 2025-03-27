SightLogix boosts West Coast growth with veteran sales leader hire

SightLogix today announced Deanna Blair as West Coast Sales Manager to support the organization’s strategic sales initiatives. In this role, Blair is responsible for expanding sales with integrators, end-users, and other partners in the West and across Canada.

Blair brings over 25 years of sales experience within the security industry to this new role. Most recently she served as a regional sales manager for six years at Alula, where she was responsible for new business development across seven Western states and British Columbia, Canada, achieving Regional Salesman of the Year in 2019.

“Blair is a seasoned sales leader and brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the video surveillance industry to our team,” said Jim Hahn, Chairman and CEO at SightLogix. “With technology evolving rapidly and disrupting the status quo, her expertise in demonstrating the value of proactive video, along with our products’ legacy for performance, will be invaluable to customers. Her passion for finding the right solution for a customer’s specific needs is perfectly aligned with our commitment to the market.”