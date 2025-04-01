Pimloc enhances Secure Redact with Named Entity Recognition for Audio Redaction

Pimloc today announced a major upgrade to its Secure Redact platform, introducing advanced Named Entity Recognition (NER) capabilities for automated audio redaction. This enhancement allows organizations to quickly and accurately detect and redact sensitive information from audio recordings, strengthening regulatory compliance and consumer trust.

With this latest AI-powered upgrade, Secure Redact automatically identifies and categorizes sensitive information such as names, locations, dates, and other personally identifiable information (PII) from audio, allowing users to quickly filter, review, and redact content in just a few clicks.

"Audio redaction has long been a time-consuming challenge, but Secure Redact is now making it as seamless and effective as video redaction,” said Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc. "With privacy regulations tightening and consumer expectations for data security rising, organizations need scalable solutions that don’t disrupt their operations. This enhancement is a game-changer for industries handling large volumes of sensitive audio data, from recorded insurance claims to law enforcement body cam footage and beyond.”

Secure Redact’s new NER capability makes audio redaction faster and more precise by automatically surfacing key entities and allowing users to filter by category, review detected terms, and redact all instances instantly.

This advancement is particularly valuable in industries where audio redaction has historically been a manual and time-consuming process. In insurance, Secure Redact can redact customer details in recorded claims and call center interactions. For law enforcement and public safety agencies, it can ensure compliance in police body cam footage and emergency call recordings. In healthcare, it can safeguard patient confidentiality in medical recordings and telehealth consultations.

"Organizations are handling more sensitive audio and video data than ever, and ensuring privacy compliance can be overwhelming," said Randall. "Our goal with Secure Redact is to provide an all-in-one solution for PII redaction, making it easy to automatically detect and remove sensitive information across both video and audio. This latest enhancement streamlines the process, helping organizations reduce risk and stay compliant—without adding complexity to their workflows.”

The NER capability is available for all Secure Redact users today. For more information and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.secureredact.ai.