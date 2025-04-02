Allied Telesis collaborates with Digital Watchdog to offer plugin for DW Spectrum IPVMs

Allied Telesis, a leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, today announced a strategic technology collaboration with Digital Watchdog (DW).

Allied Telesis introduces StreamConnect for DW Spectrum, a dedicated plugin for DW Spectrum IPVMS. This integration enhances network visibility, simplifies device management, and ensures a smarter and more efficient surveillance solution.

StreamConnect is a family of API-based plugins designed to simplify network management and enhance visibility through Video Management Systems (VMS). By seamlessly integrating with various platforms, StreamConnect provides a unified, efficient, and scalable solution for monitoring and strengthening security infrastructure.

Rahul Gupta, CTO of Allied Telesis, conveyed his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “Partnering with Digital Watchdog allows us to bring together our combined expertise to enhance surveillance solutions. By integrating our secure networking capabilities with Digital Watchdog’s advanced surveillance technology, we are delivering reliable, scalable, and flexible physical security solutions for our customers.”

"Our integration with Allied Telesis strengthens our commitment to delivering advanced surveillance solutions that combine high-performance video capabilities with robust network security." Says Patrick Kelly, Senior Director of Strategy at DW. "This collaboration enables us to address modern organizations' increasingly complex security requirements, providing scalable and reliable tools to protect critical assets."

Join Allied Telesis at ISC West 2025 at Booth #33050 throughout the event as well as the Digital Watchdog Booth #10073 on April 2 and April 3 from 11:00 to 11:30 AM.