Axis Cloud Connect marks one year of growth

Axis Communications is proud to announce the continued growth of Axis Cloud Connect as key partners unveil new solutions and integrations at this year’s ISC West Conference.

One year after its launch, Axis Cloud Connect is playing a pivotal role in advancing cloud-connected solutions, with partners including Eagle Eye Networks, SecuriThings, and Wesco introducing new innovations that leverage its scalability, flexibility, and industry-leading cybersecurity. These developments include VMS integrations, enhancements to video analytics, device lifecycle management, and data aggregation.

What’s more, early adopters of Axis Cloud Connect—such as Genetec with its Security Center SaaS and Kone’s 24/7 Emergency Video Communications solution—continue to leverage the platform, further showcasing its ability to empower solutions across a wide range of use cases in various industries. Most recently, long-time partner Milestone Systems announced plans for video management integration with Axis’ cloud platform. The latest solutions built with Axis Cloud Connect will be featured at ISC West in Las Vegas, NV, from April 2-4, 2025.

Axis Cloud Connect: Driving Innovation and Expanding Cloud Solutions

Launched at ISC West in 2024, Axis Cloud Connect has proven to be a transformative platform for Axis and its partners, driving innovation and growth in the cloud-connected IoT space for security, business intelligence, and operational efficiency. This open, cloud-based platform was designed to deliver secure, flexible, and scalable solutions. It integrates seamlessly with Axis devices, enabling managed services that support system and device management, video and data delivery, and robust cybersecurity.

The channel-friendly platform delivers solutions and services for system integrators and customers, and it’s designed to enable Axis development partners to create their own cloud-based solutions—addressing market opportunities and customer needs. Axis Communications’ unique approach to cloud technology continues to foster innovation and accelerate time to market, empowering partners to meet the ever-evolving demands of a connected world.

“Over the past year, Axis Cloud Connect has helped transform the way security, business intelligence, and operational solutions are deployed, utilized, and managed. The open platform’s flexibility, scalability, and advanced cybersecurity features have enabled our partners to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the market,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications. “The progress made by our partners is a testament to the power of openness and collaboration and the immense potential of Axis Cloud Connect to shape the future of security and IoT.”

Axis Cloud Connect recently won a BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group, recognizing the platform for its transformative impact on the security and surveillance industry. Judges commended the platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate cloud, on-premises, and edge technologies, offering high-level cybersecurity, scalability, and easy integration. The Business Intelligence Group is a research-based group that recognizes exceptional talent and performance, with a panel of judges from diverse industries who evaluate creativity, measurable results, and overall impact when selecting award winners.

Eagle Eye Networks: Advancing Cloud Video Management

Eagle Eye Networks, a leader in cloud video management systems (VMS), has integrated Axis Cloud Connect into its offerings to enhance the capabilities of businesses globally using Axis Communications cameras. Through this integration, customers can now directly connect Axis cameras to the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS via Eagle Eye Camera Direct, enabling seamless access to video data from anywhere. This eliminates the need for on-premise bridges or video recorders, streamlining deployment while maintaining high-quality video and flexible retention options.

“This integration brings Axis Communications’ world-class security cameras and other devices directly to the cloud in a way that focuses on cybersecurity and is very easy to manage,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO. “Eagle Eye leverages Axis analytics and AI, incorporating results into search, alerting, and automation capabilities of the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, delivering a powerful solution to business customers across the globe.”

Eagle Eye Networks cloud-based video products and solutions integrated with Axis Cloud Connect will be exhibited in Eagle Eye Networks booth #20037 and Axis Communications booth #14051 at ISC West.

Genetec: Expanding Cloud Video Management and Edge Capabilities

Genetec, a global leader in unified security solutions, has further integrated with Axis Cloud Connect to enhance its Security Center SaaS offering. With this development, Genetec now supports a broader range of Axis devices, including the latest ARTPEC-9-based cameras, multi-sensor cameras, and cloud-managed appliances.

This partnership enables more efficient and scalable cloud deployments, advanced edge video capabilities, and seamless integration for better performance and reliability across video surveillance systems. Additionally, integration with more Axis cloud-ready devices is planned to further streamline operations for security teams.

Notably, two years ago, Axis and Genetec also furthered their collaboration in the access control space with the launch of Axis Powered by Genetec, which has since expanded with the recent introduction of the A1710 (4-door controller) and A1810 (8-door controller). What’s more, these controllers can now also leverage the capabilities of Axis Cloud Connect, further boosting operational efficiency in integrated security systems.

“We’re proud to be one of the first Axis partners to leverage the Axis Cloud Connect platform, and the success we've seen has led us to further deepen our integration,” said Oktay Yildiz, Senior Manager, Product Management, Security Center SaaS Genetec. “Axis Cloud Connect truly complements and enhances our Security Center SaaS, allowing us to offer customers greater scalability, seamless cloud integration, and advanced edge video capabilities. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, high-performance security solutions with superior cybersecurity and greater flexibility across all deployment scenarios.”

Genetec Security Center SaaS solutions, enhanced with Axis Cloud Connect, will be showcased in the Genetec booth #13062 at ISC West.

SecuriThings: Enhancing Device Lifecycle Management

SecuriThings has integrated with Axis Cloud Connect to further enhance its device lifecycle management capabilities. By leveraging Axis Cloud Connect’s powerful platform, SecuriThings is able to offer customers greater scalability, efficient real-time monitoring, and strengthened cybersecurity across their security device networks. This integration helps bolster SecuriThings’ ability to provide a seamless and efficient solution for managing video surveillance devices and systems, ensuring devices stay secure and operational over time.

“The flexibility and reliability of Axis Cloud Connect will enable us to deliver even more advanced device lifecycle management solutions to our customers,” said Roy Dagan, CEO, SecuriThings. “By combining our expertise in device management with Axis’ powerful cloud platform, we are helping our customers achieve greater efficiency, seamless scalability, and enhanced cybersecurity—ensuring their devices always have the latest, most relevant OS and firmware. SecuriThings is proud to expand our relationship with Axis Communications by integrating with Axis Cloud Connect.”

SecuriThings’ latest offering, including its Axis Cloud Connect-based solutions, will be demoed in SecuriThings booth #32051 and Axis Communications booth #14051 at ISC West.

Wesco: Empowering Smarter Decisions with Real-Time Data

Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistic services, and supply chain solutions, has integrated Axis Cloud Connect with its entroCIM aggregation platform, which centralizes and analyzes data from multiple devices to optimize building and security management. This integration enhances entroCIM by providing seamless connectivity and scalability while leveraging Axis’ high-quality devices to generate valuable, real-time data. The result is smarter decision-making, improved security, and greater operational efficiency across environments.

“Our entroCIM platform harnesses the power of Axis Cloud Connect to provide our customers with a unified, real-time view of their security systems and operational data,” said Tara Dunning, Vice President of Global Security and Infrastructure, Wesco. “By leveraging Axis’ cloud capabilities and advanced devices, this integration empowers users to make data-driven decisions that enhance safety and security, optimize operations, and improve overall efficiency.”

Wesco’s full-service and solution offering, including its entroCIM platform built with Axis Cloud Connect, will be showcased in Wesco booth #20017 at ISC West.

Kone and Milestone Systems: Solid Solutions and Future Initiatives Leveraging Axis Cloud Connect

Kone, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, continues to leverage Axis Cloud Connect for its 24/7 Emergency Video Communications solution. This proven, reliable solution provides live monitoring, two-way communications, and emergency response for elevator and building safety and security. Meanwhile, Milestone has just announced its future commitment to Axis Cloud Connect, recognizing the platform’s key advantages when it comes to growth, connectivity, and secure operation. As both companies leverage Axis Cloud Connect, they underscore the platform's ability to meet the evolving needs of video management solutions and services for diverse use cases.

“We are eager to advance our Axis Cloud Connect platform and witness the impactful contributions from our partners,” said Nilsson. “With cybersecurity, flexibility, and scalability as key tenets, Axis is committed to working closely with our partners to deliver next-generation solutions for a safer, smarter world.”

For more information about Axis Communications and Axis Cloud Connect, please visit booth #14051 at ISC West, April 2-4, 2025, or go to www.axis.com.