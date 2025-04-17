Deep Sentinel and Digital Watchdog partner to deliver integrated AI-powered security solutions

Deep Sentinel and Digital Watchdog (DW) have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Digital Watchdog's high-performance security cameras with Deep Sentinel's award-winning surveillance platform to deliver advanced security solutions for businesses nationwide.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of surveillance technology," said Patrick Kelly, Senior Director of Strategy at DW. "Integrating our advanced cameras with Deep Sentinel's AI-driven software and live guards creates a powerful solution that offers real-time monitoring and proactive threat deterrence, providing our customers with smarter protection."

Businesses can now link their Digital Watchdog Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) cameras with the Deep Sentinel surveillance platform. Unlike traditional security systems, Deep Sentinel uses artificial intelligence to monitor video feeds and identify potential threats, then flags them to a live guard for immediate action. Trained guards can intervene through two-way audio and speak directly to intruders or call local police. This approach helps prevent crimes before they happen, reduces false alarms, and ensures faster response times.

"From day one, our goal has always been to deliver technology that puts people three steps ahead of criminals. This partnership allows us to do exactly that," said David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. "By teaming up with experts like Digital Watchdog, we are putting our platform into more hands, setting a new standard in proactive security."

The first DW camera model certified to work with Deep Sentinel's platform is the MEGApix Ai CaaS DWC-XSBC08BiC1 4K wide-angle bullet edge-server IP camera with AI engine. The companies plan to add more models in the future.