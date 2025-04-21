Rain Technology: Embedded privacy displays are the future

Specific to the automotive industry, No-Driver-Distraction, a switchable privacy solution, bridges the gap between passenger infotainment and safe driving while meeting evolving legislative safety standards, a growing concern as the number of displays multiplies in new vehicles. Tianma is a key partner in bringing this capability to Tier 1 automotive integrators and car brands around the world.

A new and unique display design capability, Display Screen Branding, offers off-axis brand promotion for peripheral viewers when a display is in privacy mode, with separate capabilities when the display is in sleep mode. Rain Technology is working with POS manufacturer Datecs on retail and fintech implementations.

Device, display, and automotive manufacturers; enterprise IT teams; and application developers are beginning to prioritize embedded privacy features that offer both user control and enterprise-level security and control.

“Embedded privacy is fast becoming a standard feature across the connected world we live in, from handheld devices to in-vehicle displays to payment systems,” said Paul Treichler, head of sales and marketing at Rain Technology. “This advancement brings display privacy to the forefront of user experience — seamlessly built into the digital environments we rely on, whether we’re on the move, at work, or out in the world.”

The Future: Anamorphic-XR to Spur Adoption of AR and VR

Rain Technology’s innovations in optics and photonics are being adapted to define the future of AR and VR in gaming, business, medical, and military defense. Its patented approach, Anamorphic-XR, delivers fundamentally superior capabilities to existing AR and VR optics to improve user experience, performance, and comfort. It has the potential to significantly increase consumer adoption as well as time spent engaged with devices.

“AR and VR devices have been hyped for decades but have yet to realize their potential,” explained Robinson. “Anamorphic-XR represents a true leap in optical design. It solves the most persistent problems in AR and VR — brightness, weight, and clarity — without adding complexity to the manufacturing process.”

Rain Technology’s Anamorphic-XR represents a crucial advancement in the evolution of AR and VR features, functionality, and performance. Rising consumer interest and commercial long-term strategies from the major players will be complemented by substantial government investment in these innovations, particularly in headsets and navigation and targeting systems. This dual trajectory of technological enhancement, spurred by Anamorphic-XR, and strategic funding will propel the industry forward.

Opportunities to Capitalize on Display Innovations Today

Rain Technology’s solutions are actively being integrated across a wide range of applications:

Smartphones and Laptops: Embedded Switchable Privacy offers peak clarity, brightness, and control between privacy and share modes. Available now to device manufacturers and Tier 1 integrators.

POS and ATM Devices: Embedded Switchable Privacy and Display Screen Branding protect transaction privacy and support regulatory compliance while enabling the option for market branding. Available to POS and ATM terminal manufacturers, integrators, and display manufacturers.

Medical Displays: Supports HIPAA compliance and patient confidentiality across kiosks, registration desks, and mobile care. Enables privacy mode for patients and share mode for care teams. Available to medical device, kiosk, and display manufacturers as a superior and cost-effective alternative to static privacy screens.

Automotive Displays: Prevents driver distraction while enhancing passenger infotainment; Display Screen Branding enables marketing and customization. Available to automotive manufacturers and their Tier 1 integrators.

AR/VR Headsets: Anamorphic-XR improves the optical design to benefit weight, brightness, and comfort. Available as a proof-of-concept for integration into next-gen wearables.

Rain Technology is at the forefront of delivering privacy and performance innovations that elevate the modern display experience, from consumer electronics to automotive, medical, and immersive AR and VR technology environments. For a demonstration, email Paul Treichler at [email protected], or visit Rain Technology at Booth 1922 during Display Week 2025, May 13-15, in San Jose.