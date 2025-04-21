Axis Communications adds AI-powered free text search to AXIS Camera Station Pro

Axis Communications introduces free text search in AXIS Camera Station Pro, a powerful video forensic tool that allows users to search using their own words. This enhances flexibility and accelerates investigations when searching for moving objects in large amounts of recorded video.

The Smart Search 2 toolbox will now include both pre-classified objects and free text search capabilities. Free text search gives users greater flexibility and allows them to customize queries to meet segment-specific needs with fewer limitations. They can describe moving objects in greater detail using natural language and associations, enabling more relevant results. Typically, video scrubbing is the quickest way to find objects and incidents. However, if that doesn't work, free text search offers a powerful AI-based alternative.

Free text search is based on an open-source foundation model, trained on billions of image-text pairs and fine-tuned by Axis for surveillance use cases to improve performance. With associations, users can broaden the search scope. For instance, it’s possible to search for people wearing professional uniforms, such as construction workers. The model will then find objects matching these typical characteristics.

Additionally, it’s possible to find objects with a certain brand or logo. For quicker results, free text search can be combined with filters, such as date and time, object in area, direction, size, and duration.

Key Features:

Freely use descriptions in English for searching

Fine-tuned by Axis for surveillance use cases

On-premises video processing

Search for brand descriptions

Combine with filters for greater accuracy

Tools for responsible prompting to avoid misuse

With free text search, video data is only processed on the local server, enabling easier regulatory compliance. This feature is included in the Windows client and will also be accessible from the web client. Moderation assists the user in responsible AI prompting. Additionally, they have the possibility to send feedback to Axis, and a search log helps admin roles detect any misuse.