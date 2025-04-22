Deep Sentinel releases Gen V Hub

Deep Sentinel today announced the launch of their Gen V Hub. The new product supports up to 20 cameras for commercial deployments. Intended users include businesses that use multiple cameras for on-prem security, including multifamily residences, businesses prone to break-ins, auto dealerships, and hotel properties.

Updates to the Gen V Hub include edge-AI computing, full local video processing for faster performance and enhanced privacy, quieter, more power-efficient operation, and enhanced thermal management. The Gen V has a smaller, sleeker design for easy installation and seamless integration across commercial environments. For channel partners and enterprise customers, the Gen V Hub delivers superior performance, long-term supply chain stability, and room for future AI enhancements in a smaller, power-efficient device.

"With the Gen V Hub, Deep Sentinel took everything that worked about previous generations and leveled it up," said Jack Azbill, President at Varitec Systems, a current Deep Sentinel partner. "We can now offer faster response times, smoother installs, and more robust AI coverage — without passing higher costs to our clients."

Cost, Security, and Scalability

The Gen V Hub offers 10 active streams at launch, improved network configuration, and plug-and-play installation.

"We've already started testing the Gen V Hub with our customers, and the results are outstanding," said Mark Reynoso, Managing Partner at Left Coast Electric, a Deep Sentinel partner. "It's faster, more efficient, and makes it easier than ever to deliver top-tier protection across larger sites."

"The Gen V Hub amazed us in the development stages, showing we can run 20 cameras at high quality and still have room to release more AI features as technology evolves," said David Selinger, CEO of Deep Sentinel. "This extra capacity is especially important as we continue to advance our use and development of cutting-edge AI models, delivering the most effective and cost-effective security available to both business and homeowners anywhere."

Deep Sentinel pairs AI cameras with human guards who can actively intervene to prevent crimes. When the systems detect suspicious activity, their proprietary AI verifies the threat and instantly alerts a remote guard. The guard issues a warning and takes further action when necessary. Across the country, police departments won't investigate calls from self-monitoring security systems. Deep Sentinel incorporates human monitoring into its process, making its alerts credible to emergency responders.

Businesses interested in the new hub can find more information and request a consultation at www.deepsentinel.com/.