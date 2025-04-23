LVT Integrates With Axon Fusus to Enhance Real-Time Crime Center Capabilities

LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leader in rapidly deployable security solutions, announced the integration of its mobile surveillance units with Axon’s Fusus real-time crime center (RTCC) platform.

Unveiled at the Axon Week 2025 conference, this collaboration aims to bolster situational awareness for both security operators and law enforcement agencies, facilitating more timely and informed responses to security incidents.

The integration enables LVT customers to grant local law enforcement access to live video feeds from LVT units without the need for additional hardware. Through the Fusus platform, first responders can stream live video, control cameras, and execute deterrence actions, all within a unified interface.

First responders address a diverse range of threats daily and deserve solutions that help them maximize their resources and enter any situation with a complete understanding of the risks involved. LVT services a wide range of customers, including retail, property management, education, logistics, hospitals, and more. All customers can now choose to enable law enforcement to view their cameras, helping to strengthen the safety of communities. The intelligence and critical evidence gathering of LVT Units means first responders can respond to threats in real-time and successfully pursue and prosecute bad actors.

When an incident unfolds in real time, seconds and critical intelligence matter. By integrating LVT into the Axon Fusus platform, more key assets are brought into one centralized view—empowering businesses, security teams, and law enforcement to act quickly, share insights, and stay one step ahead.

Fusion platforms like Fusus are critical to real-time intelligence sharing between law enforcement and retail. The LVT Axon Fusus integration is a natural fit to provide real-time crime centers visibility when and where retailers and law enforcement need it.

With headquarters in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s mobile, solar-powered and cellular/satellite-connected surveillance solutions are utilized across various sectors, including retail, critical infrastructure, construction and municipalities.