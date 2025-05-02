Amerant Bank selects Omnilert AI for enhanced video surveillance security

Omnilert today announced that Amerant Bank has chosen Omnilert’s AI technology to help bolster the security at all of its locations in Florida. AT&I Systems, a longtime security partner of Amerant Bank, was chosen as the security integrator. Omnilert’s software, which recently received the full SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will be integrated into more than 160 existing Amerant Bank cameras to provide 24/7 surveillance with automated response capabilities.



“Omnilert technology has become a key layer of security that can transform traditional surveillance capabilities and ensure a fast, robust, and automatic response in an emergency,” said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. “With our software running nonstop in the background, Amerant can focus on carrying out their daily business knowing their workers and patrons are being kept safe from harm.”



“At Amerant Bank, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the safety of our bank locations, and Omnilert’s AI technology will be an important part of our overall security infrastructure,” said Orlando Gonzalez, Head of Corporate Security at Amerant Bank. “Integrating the software into our existing cameras made the installation quick and seamless, and once installed, it transformed these cameras into powerful, intelligent surveillance devices that are constantly detecting potential threats.”