Ferroport taps Axis Communications to enhance surveillance sustainably

Ferroport, which operates the iron ore terminal at the Port of Açu in São João da Barra, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has deployed state-of-the-art video surveillance cameras from Axis Communications to enhance nighttime security and visibility while decreasing environmental impact and prioritizing sustainability. The port now has precise surveillance cameras that capture high-quality nighttime images while reducing the amount of artificial lighting that negatively impacts the surrounding ecosystem.

The partnership with Axis Communications has allowed Ferroport to meet Brazilian port standards while also supporting its robust sustainability strategy. The ISPS Code (Resolution 53 Conportos) and Ordinance 143 of the Federal Revenue Service mandate that Brazilian port terminals must remain under 24/7 video surveillance, leading the port to search for a solution that would comply with these stringent standards while also enhancing wildlife conservation efforts in the area. Ferroport’s commitment to environmental stewardship has resulted in the planting of 66,000 trees in the surrounding area over six months and protecting more than 1.3 million loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings since 2008.

“Security is a top priority for Ferroport, with cutting-edge technology in place to protect our assets,” said Marcelo Oliveira, Property Security Coordinator for Ferroport. “With 206 cameras monitoring offshore, operational, and perimeter areas, our system was equipped to monitor unauthorized vessels during daylight hours, but nighttime surveillance presented a challenge due to the absence of natural light. To balance security with environmental conservation, we partnered with Axis to capture high-quality images in complete darkness—enhancing security while minimizing ecological impact.”

Ferroport upgraded its video surveillance network with cutting-edge technology capable of ensuring accurate and reliable surveillance of the port around the clock. Initially, Ferroport invested in 20 Axis cameras, but the company has been expanding its network as the impressive quality of the devices and positive impact on sustainability have become clear. With these installations, Ferroport can now:

Leverage a high-tech solution that balances security, compliance, and environmental responsibility.

Capture high-quality images in complete darkness—minimizing the impact of artificial lighting on local ecosystems.

Turn off night operating floodlights, allowing endangered species like maned wolves, porcupines, capybaras, and anteaters to return to their habitat.

Use deep learning analytics for remote perimeter detection to prevent unauthorized entry by land, sea, or approaching vessels.

“While Ferroport was looking to enhance its security capabilities, the company wasn’t willing to sacrifice its values or conservation goals to achieve it,” said Winicius Corali, Regional Sales Manager, Brazil, Americas. “We were able to work closely with port representatives to identify a solution that would provide the functionality Ferroport needed to comply with Brazilian regulations while also ensuring sustainability and conservation. Our hope is that Ferroport can serve as an example for other port security projects.”