Vaidio announces Vision AI City for traffic management and public safety

Vaidio today announced the launch of its offering for cities, including transportation networks, schools, police departments, and stadiums.

Vaidio City transforms existing cameras into intelligent traffic optimization and public safety tools, bringing accuracy, seamless integration, and reduced resource requirements to urban infrastructure management. Vaidio City directly analyzes traffic light states using camera data across multiple camera angles, creating more detailed insight into traffic patterns.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent tools by leveraging existing camera infrastructure and integrating with existing video management systems (VMS), traffic management software, and public sector data platforms. It provides smart traffic and pedestrian monitoring, transforming any standard camera into an intelligent sensor capable of tracking both vehicular and pedestrian activity.

Vaidio City also features incident and violation detection, capable of identifying events such as crashes, red-light running, and jaywalking in real time. Its license plate recognition and forensic search capabilities allow for efficient vehicle tracking and expedited investigations. Real-time alerts and visual heatmaps provide immediate notifications for critical events and offer visual representations of traffic and pedestrian density.