Matrix to showcase NDAA-compliant video surveillance at ESX 2025

Matrix is set to participate in Electronic Security Expo (ESX) North America 2025, on June 16 and 17, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. ESX gathers North America’s top integrators, security consultants, and tech leaders to explore innovations shaping the future of electronic security.

Matrix is coming to ESX with its NDAA-compliant video surveillance solutions—a mandatory requirement in the North American market. Without NDAA compliance, surveillance systems risk being disqualified from government and critical infrastructure projects.

At the event, Matrix will showcase its end-to-end cyber-secure video surveillance portfolio, featuring network cameras aligned with ISO/IEC 27402 standards and a Video Management System (VMS) designed to guard against the OWASP Top 10 Desktop Security Risks.

In addition, Matrix will present its VAPT-compliant access control solutions, built to secure not just doors, but also digital credentials, software interfaces, and third-party integrations. With over 40% of security breaches involving stolen or compromised credentials (IBM, 2024), securing every access point—physical and digital—is essential. Matrix access control systems track, verify, and protect each interaction, helping enterprises stay in control with confidence.

“North America is a strategic market for us, and we’re here to grow with the people who know it best—local partners,” said a Matrix spokesperson. “Our goal is simple: deliver cybersecured, NDAA-compliant solutions that help integrators and consultants win customers’ trust and build long-term relationships.”