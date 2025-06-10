New resort and casino selects IvedaAI for intelligent video surveillance

Iveda today announced that Subic Sun Development, Inc. has chosen the IvedaAI platform as the video surveillance solution for the soon-to-open Subic Sun Resort, Convention & Casino. IvedaAI was selected to inform camera placement and ensure frictionless integration with AI-powered analytics.

Located on the former U.S. naval base in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone—a special economic hub that hosts thousands of international and local businesses—the resort will feature 500 guest rooms, a state-of-the-art convention center, a luxury casino, and two Accor-brand hotels, Ibis Styles and Mercure, scheduled to open in December 2025.

“By designing camera layouts around IvedaAI’s real-time analytics, Subic Sun can optimize coverage, reduce blind spots, and deliver safer, smoother guest experiences—without a costly equipment overhaul," said David Ly, CEO and Founder of Iveda. "We expect more ground-up projects to follow this blueprint.”

Iveda Philippines—Iveda’s joint venture focused on nationwide smart-city deployment—secured the Subic Sun contract and will oversee the on-site rollout. The win represents the team’s first major hospitality project and advances its plan to generate US $3 million in smart-city revenue by FY 2026, building on the broader initiative it announced last year.