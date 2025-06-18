Pimloc adds screen anonymization feature to Secure Redact

Pimloc recently announced the launch of a new screen anonymization feature that enables automatic detection and redaction of digital displays—such as monitors, smartphones, mobile data terminals (MDTs), tablets, and televisions—in video footage.

Screens are omnipresent in video content and often display personal and confidential data that was never intended to be recorded or shared. This latest update to Secure Redact enables organizations to automatically safeguard sensitive information that may appear on screens captured in body-worn footage, CCTV recordings, and other video environments.

Whether it’s a phone screen held up in front of a bodycam, a mobile data terminal (MDT) inside a police vehicle, or a desktop monitor in an office environment, screen content can now be anonymized with speed and precision.

"Screens have become one of the most overlooked sources of data exposure in video,” said Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc. “People are constantly on their phones—entering passwords, reading messages, and accessing sensitive info—often within full view of cameras. While companies invest heavily in securing stored data, that same data is just as vulnerable when it’s on display—and with high-res cameras and AI now able to read even blurred text, the risk is substantial. This new capability helps organizations stay ahead of that risk.”

The enhancement builds on Secure Redact’s existing suite of AI redaction capabilities, including facial, license plate, and audio, offering a comprehensive solution for protecting all forms of personally identifiable information (PII) in video.

The screen anonymization feature offers immediate impact across several sectors. In public safety, it helps protect sensitive data visible on MDTs and bodycam footage—such as suspect records, addresses, or real-time communications—without interfering with evidentiary integrity.

In healthcare, it safeguards personally identifiable information visible on clinical workstation screens, digital signage, or handheld devices—from patient names and health records to diagnostic data—supporting HIPAA, GDPR, and broader data protection policies.

In education, the tool enables automatic removal of student names, grades, or personal details shown on classroom or campus security footage, supporting FERPA and GDPR compliance in increasingly digital learning environments.

“Personal data displayed on screens is just as sensitive as faces or license plates—sometimes more so,” added Randall. “This enhancement ensures organizations can fully protect all forms of visual PII as part of a single, unified workflow.”

The screen anonymization capability is now available to all Secure Redact users. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.secureredact.ai.