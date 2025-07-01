Deep Sentinel Launches SentinelNow for On-Demand Live Guard Response

Deep Sentinel announced the launch of SentinelNow, an on-demand live guard service, at BOMA 2025 in Boston. Designed to close security gaps for businesses and properties with vulnerable staff or operations, the service enables real-time intervention from trained guards at the press of a button.

When an employee feels unsafe or observes suspicious activity, they can activate the SentinelNow device to immediately connect with a Deep Sentinel guard. Within seconds, the guard gains access to the live camera feed and can provide verbal intervention, support, or escalate to emergency services as needed. Guards also provide first responders with situational awareness, including suspect descriptions, visible weapons, crime details, and medical needs.

“Our clients have been asking for a security solution to protect their workers and customers around the clock,” said David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. “Property managers, office and retail workers, and other high-risk employees can now call a trained Deep Sentinel guard and receive on-demand support immediately — at any time.”

SentinelNow is designed for flexibility, serving businesses such as office parks, warehouses, retailers, car dealerships, medical campuses, and multi-tenant properties. The system is said to install within minutes using a mobile app and connects to existing Deep Sentinel Power-over-Ethernet camera hubs, requiring no new infrastructure.

Starting at $50 per month, the subscription-based service offers users a scalable way to deter unwanted activity and protect employees in real time. From supporting front desk staff to monitoring overlooked entry points, SentinelNow is said to help property teams and retail workers respond effectively to incidents as they occur.

“Highly responsive on-demand guard services, which were previously only available to large companies and the wealthiest individuals, are needed more than ever by small-to-mid-sized businesses and properties dealing with uncertain public threats,” said Ray Bernard, security industry analyst and author. “Thanks to AI technologies, the immediate preventative response capabilities of security solutions like SentinelNow are now available to these customers at a much lower cost.”