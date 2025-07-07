Pimloc Accelerates Global Expansion with New Investment

Pimloc is accelerating its global expansion across the United States, Europe, and beyond as demand surges for privacy-first video and data intelligence. To fuel this growth, Pimloc has secured $5 million in strategic investment led by Amadeus Capital Partners and Edge Ventures with Zetta Venture Partners, MD One, and Symvan Capital.

“This is a pivotal moment for Pimloc,” said Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc. “We’re scaling rapidly into new sectors, regions, and multimodal workflows, and this investment is a strong endorsement of the platform we’ve built and the category we’re defining. Each investor brings strategic insight—whether in AI, industry-specific domains, or international expansion—that goes well beyond capital. Their backing strengthens our ability to grow thoughtfully, unlock new high-impact use cases, and deliver the infrastructure the world needs for privacy-first AI.”

Collectively, Amadeus Capital Partners, Edge, Zetta Venture Partners, MD One, and Symvan Capital offer deep expertise across AI, cybersecurity, national infrastructure, and new markets like fintech and creative content compliance.

“As AI matures, trust, control, and accountability become paramount,” said Nick Kingsbury, Partner at Amadeus Capital Partners. “Pimloc has built a platform that’s both technically sophisticated and commercially proven, with strong momentum across sectors and regions. We’re excited to back their global growth as Secure Redact becomes foundational infrastructure for privacy-first video intelligence.”

“Edge Investments is very pleased to co-lead Pimloc’s latest investment round as the company enters a pivotal phase of global expansion,” said Hugo Sunnucks, Investment Manager at Edge Investments. “Under Simon Randall’s leadership, Pimloc has built an outstanding platform that enables large-scale, highly accurate video redaction, a capability that is becoming increasingly vital across a wide variety of sectors. Their pace of innovation, combined with a clear and urgent mission, is transforming how organizations handle sensitive visual data in a privacy-first world.”

“Pimloc is defining a new category at the intersection of AI, privacy, and video intelligence,” said Mark Gorenberg, Managing Director at Zetta Venture Partners. “Established in multiple vertical markets in Europe, Secure Redact is already solving mission-critical problems for customers at scale, and we believe Pimloc is in a strong position to lead globally as organizations seek practical, privacy-first solutions.”

With rising global demand and the backing of mission-aligned investors, Pimloc is entering a new phase of commercial expansion. The company will scale its presence across privacy-critical sectors—from healthcare and public safety to insurance, education, and transportation—while deepening ecosystem integrations and advancing into high-growth use cases such as screen redaction, creative content compliance, and fintech workflows.

For more information, visit www.secureredact.ai.