Pimloc and HaystackID bring PII Video Redaction to Legal, Investigative Workflows

Pimloc and HaystackID today announced a strategic partnership to bring Pimloc’s Secure Redact solution into HaystackID’s suite of legal services.

“The volume of video evidence is growing—and so are the privacy and compliance expectations that come with it,” said Nate Latessa, Chief Revenue Officer of HaystackID. “Integrating Secure Redact into our service offerings allows us to address these challenges directly.”

Secure Redact will support HaystackID’s clients in:

eDiscovery and Legal Response: Securely anonymizing video evidence for litigation, legal review, and post-breach transparency.

Regulatory Compliance and Data Subject Access Requests: Meeting federal and state mandates under FOIA, FERPA, HIPAA, CPRA, VCDPA, and sector-specific laws like Illinois BIPA and Tyler’s Law.

Loss Prevention and Breach Investigations: Redacting video used in forensic analysis, theft detection, insurance claims, labor disputes, and incident resolution.

Health and Safety Training: Powering compliance reviews and employee training with redacted, privacy-safe footage.

Real-Time Monitoring: Delivering anonymized video streams for operational reporting, store traffic analysis, and layout optimization.

HaystackID serves enterprises across sectors where video evidence is prevalent and compliance is paramount, including retail, construction, education, cybersecurity, and public governance.