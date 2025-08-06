Hailo Appoints Max Glover as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Hailo is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Glover as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

With over two decades of experience leading global sales and go-to-market organizations in the semiconductor and technology sectors, Max joins Hailo at a pivotal moment as the company scales to meet rapidly growing demand for edge AI solutions.

Prior to joining Hailo, Max served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Allegro Microsystems, a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor solutions. Under Max’s leadership, the company organically doubled sales in automotive, data center, clean energy, and industrial end markets and achieved more than $1B in annual revenue for the first time in company history. Further, Max was an instrumental part of Allegro’s successful IPO in 2020.

Before joining Allegro, Max held multiple leadership roles in sales, business development, marketing, and engineering at Intel. During his tenure, he built a global sales and go-to-market organization that drove a multi-billion-dollar design-win backlog in automotive, while also leading strategic sales initiatives in fast-growing IoT and edge markets. His extensive expertise in strategic partnerships, customer success, and global market expansion will be instrumental in driving Hailo’s next phase of growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Max to the Hailo leadership team,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “His proven track record and deep industry insight make him the ideal leader to help us scale our commercial operations and deepen our relationships with customers and partners worldwide.”

As CRO, Max will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including global sales, business development, and customer success, with a focus on expanding Hailo’s footprint across personal compute, security, automotive, industrial, retail, and other high-impact verticals.

“Hailo’s technology is redefining what’s possible at the edge,” said Max Glover. “I’m excited to join this exceptional team and help bring our breakthrough AI solutions to more customers around the world.”