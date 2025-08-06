Verkada Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation

Verkada announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) ‘In Process’ designation for Verkada Command in AWS GovCloud and is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.

Together with Verkada’s federal agency sponsor, Fortreum, an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), will conduct a detailed security assessment in the second half of 2025. Verkada anticipates achieving FedRAMP “Moderate Authorization” (ATO) within 12 months.

“Verkada has transformed the ways that more than 32,000 organizations today keep their people and places safe with our cloud-based platform and AI-powered solutions,” said Jon Andersen, Federal Chief Information Security Officer at Verkada. “We are eager to make this same impact in the public sector, and achieving FedRAMP ‘In Process’ is an important milestone in ensuring that Verkada’s secure, reliable, and compliant solutions are accessible to the government.”

Verkada’s FedRAMP In Process designation currently applies to the Command Platform hosted in AWS GovCloud, which includes:

FIPS 140 validated cameras (Video Security)

Verkada Guest (Visitor Management)

FIPS 140 validated Sensors (Air Quality)

FIPS 140 validated Command Connector

Verkada Gateway (Cellular Networking)

Verkada’s government-grade solutions are already accessible through major government procurement channels, including GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, Carahsoft, and many existing socioeconomic partner vehicles.